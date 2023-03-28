Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of USX, KMF, KYN, and BGRY

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USX to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc for $6.15 per share in cash.

If you are a USX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. KMF

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KMF and Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.

Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BGRY to SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate for $1.40 per share.

