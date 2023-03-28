Government of Canada announces funding for four Ontario organizations to address gender-based violence

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,393 in the last 365 days.
THUNDER BAY, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.
Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, was joined by Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, to announce up to $1.55 million, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. This funding will allow the following organizations to further address gender-based violence in their communities:
Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities, can prosper now, and in the future.
In November 2022, the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The National Action Plan includes five pillars: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.
"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation still too deeply rooted in our society. The projects announced today will address the root causes of violence, while giving better support to those who survived it – charting a path toward building safer communities. Based on relevant data and culturally informed practices, these organizations and initiatives will build a better future for everyone living in Canada."
The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
"The funding announced today will help a number of organizations enhance their capacity to provide gender-based violence prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."
Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River
