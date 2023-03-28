Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.74 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global peptide antibiotics market.

The global peptide antibiotics market is expected to grow from $3.95 billion in 2021 to $4.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.97%. The peptide antibiotics market is expected to reach $5.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.00%.

Major players in the peptide antibiotics market are Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Pacgen Life Science Corporation, Kasten, Savara Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Madam Therapeutics, Allergan Plc, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The peptide antibiotics market consists of sales of oral, intravenous, intramuscular and topical peptide antibiotics. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Peptide antibiotics refer to antibiotics made up of peptides the physical rupture of cell membranes underpins the antibacterial activity. The peptide antibiotics are used to permeate bacterial membranes, collect within bacteria, and then interfere with bacterial functioning.

North America was the largest region in the peptide antibiotics market in 2021. The regions covered in the peptide antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of peptide antibiotics are ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics and non-ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics. The ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics destroy or modify the drug, change the drug target, decrease or raise drug uptake, and substitute a different metabolic step as the medication's target. Ribosomal synthesized peptide antibiotics refer to antimicrobial peptides generated by ribosomes and produced by practically all species, from bacteria to plants and animals.

The various drugs under peptide antibiotics are daptomycin, dalbavancin, telavancin, and other drugs used to treat several diseases such as skin infection, HABP/VABP, blood stream infection, and other diseases. The peptide antibiotics are used and distributed through hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other distribution channels.

The increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peptide antibiotics market. Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by harmful micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and others.

The major reasons for the rise in infectious diseases are rapid urbanization, climate change, increasing risk of disease emergence, and others, which have increased the demand for peptide antibiotics. Peptide antibiotics physically rupture the cell membranes and underpins the antibacterial activity.

The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the peptide antibiotics market. Major companies operating in the peptide antibiotics market are entering into partnerships to expand their market and leverage each others resources.

For instance, in January 2022, Berkeley Lights, a US-based digital cell biology company, partnered with Aanika Biosciences. In this partnership, Aanika will leverage Berkeley Lights' high-throughput, functional screening service to swiftly find and refine functional antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) capable of eliminating dangerous bacteria, particularly those that cause foodborne disease outbreaks.

Furthermore, the Beacon Optofluidic Platform will be used to identify peptides that are harmful to bacteria in order to develop a novel antibacterial tag, which will then be used in their bacterial spore-based barcoding technology to secure the food supply chain. Aanika Biosciences is a US-based biotechnology company.

An increase in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the peptide antibiotics market. Chronic diseases are illnesses that last a year or longer, demand ongoing medical attention, and limit daily activities. Chronic diseases are on the rise as a result of increased tobacco use, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, and other factors. Peptide antibiotics are used to treat chronic diseases by administering the drug in the target area.

The countries covered in the peptide antibiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

