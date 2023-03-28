Cancun International Boat Show 2023, Growing Nautical Tourism and Luxury in Mexico

The Pardo Pavilion drew a constant flow of visitors
Hot tropical fachion in Cancun
Unstoppable fun on the docks at CIBSME
Mexico's largest marine lifestyle event is headed towards its third year with continued growth attracting elite luxury buyers while growing the boating market.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After an incredibly successful second show in 2022, the 2023 Cancun International Boat Show and Marine Expo (CIBSME) is expected to be yet another great success in its third edition scheduled for December 1, 2 and 3, 2023. “We filled the entire marina in just our second show and attracted over 8,000 visitors”, remarks Steven Lorenzo, director of the event, “The challenge this year is how to accommodate more boats and more exhibitors.”
As possibly Cancun’s most glitzy event it will once again be complete with fashion shows debuting exotic swimsuits and tropical wear, top jewelry designers like Aha from Columbia, and luxury oceanfront realtors alongside yachts on display. The best seat in the house is from the red-carpet luxury tent with gourmet food samplings from Casa Rolandi and top shelf open bar. The boat show has become a meeting place for Mexico’s well-off. It’s definitely a place to be and be seen in the beautiful upscale neighborhood of Puerto Cancun.
And of course, there are plenty of top yachts from brands like Pardo, Azimuth, Fairline, Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Ferreti, Majesty Astondoa, San Lorenzo, Tiara, Pursuit, Four Winns, Cranchi, Beneteau and many more top brands. Also present were marine engines from Mercury, Suzuki and Volvo. The latest marine toys like Seabob, WaveRunner, electronic accessories from Garmin and Raymarine, underwater lights, pumps and hardware. Visitors get an up-close look at power boats, engine manufacturers, marine accessories, electronics, and retail pavilions.
The three-day ultra-luxury event is a catalyst for the recreational marine industry in Mexico attracting buyers and sellers of multi-million-dollar yachts from all over Mexico and elsewhere. The show was originally designed to grow the recreational marine business by attracting more families to the sport as well as to increase inventories of boats and accessories while at the same time, increasing the variety of products with new brands and technologies. While all has come into place with foreign exhibitors, mainly manufactures from Florida, who didn’t have a way to enter the Mexican rec marine market are thrilled to now have the attention of marine store owners that visited from all over Mexico.
Through on-going water sport performances in the Fun-Zone Demo Area which included champion moto-surfers, RC boats and a 5K paddle surf competition surrounded ny music, food, bars and the best yachts in the Mexican Caribbean, the show delivers a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The docks were full and the exhibitors were pleased with the consumer response.
"We are grateful for our top exhibitors who have really helped us position this show and their future support." say Steven Lorenzo. This includes Asociados Nauticos de Quintana Roo (ANQR), Blue (Mercury dealer), Yacht Direct, Performance Boats, Denison Yachting, Yachts Cancun and MASPOR of Mexico.
In 2022 we featured the five million dollar 105-foot Majesty super-yacht M/Y Save Your Tears which caught everyone’s eyes. It’s anyone’s guess what the show stopper will be in 2023.
The Cancun International Boat Show, attracts over 8,000 visitors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America and the coastal United States while generating an estimated $12 million for the state of Quintana Roo.
The 2023 Cancun International Boat Show and Marine Expo is slated to return on December 1-3, 2023. Sponsorships are still available with branding opportunities aimed at an upscale market. Contact Steven Lorenzo for more information and please visit: CIBSME.com
Contact
Steven Lorenzo
International Advertising
+1 786-271-0606
email us here