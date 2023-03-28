2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference opens in Qingdao

/EIN News/ -- QINGDAO , March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of March 26th, 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference opened in Qingdao International Convention Center. The guests gathered in Qingdao to talk about friendship and cooperation around the theme of "Meet fashionable Qingdao and share Friendly Shandong" and seek for the high-quality development of cultural tourism. The conference was hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People's Government, and co-hosted by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, the Qingdao Municipal People's Government and the Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Lin Wu, secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of the conference. Zhou Naixiang, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, delivered a speech. Ge Huijun, chairman of the CPPCC, attended the conference. Lu Zhiyuan, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Party Committee, presided over the conference, and Yang Dongqi, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress and party secretary, attended.

Zhou Naixiang said in his speech that Shandong is a large population, economic, cultural and tourism province on the east coast of China. This year, we thoroughly implement the spirit of the Party's twenty and General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on the work of Shandong, anchored in the "forge ahead, open a new situation", to green low-carbon high-quality development of the construction of the first area as a general grasp to promote the depth of integration of cultural tourism development, focus on building a world style, show the spirit of China, highlighting the charm of Shandong's internationally renowned cultural tourism destination, the national cultural tourism integration development of new highlands, "Friendly Shandong" demonstration area of all-area tourism, and continue to polish the "Friendly Shandong, Remarkable Shandong" brand, the land of Shandong a brand new weather. "The most beautiful period of the year is spring, a glimpse of Shandong's style is highly desirable", here we invite you to interact with the Friendly Shandong's people and culture, to appreciate the style of the cultural mecca; visit the Friendly Shandong's mountain and sea, explore the charm of the sea; appreciate the Friendly Shandong's folklore, feel the nostalgia of the rich charm and style; share the fashion of Friendly Shandong, taste the flavor and style of enthusiasm and generosity. We will focus on strengthening the planning to lead, focus on enriching the supply of products, to create a first-class environment, so that Shandong has become a cultural mecca, vacation paradise. "A trip to Shandong, a lifetime of Shandong memory", warmly welcome friends at home and abroad often come to Friendly Shandong, enjoy a good trip, admire the sage, learn the culture, visit the scenery, see the place and people.

Zhang Xu, President of the World Tourism Alliance, Chen Yin, Chairman of China Tourism Group, and Oh Reihun, Governor of Jeju Province, South Korea delivered speeches. Comrade in charge of Qingdao City made a cultural tourism promotion. Leaders of Shandong Province awarded 10 "Friendly Shandong" tourism ambassadors, 2022 advanced counties in Shandong Province culture and tourism industry, and the fourth batch of provincial tourism demonstration areas. There are 18 cultural tourism key projects signed on the spot. Comrades in charge of the cultural and tourism departments of the nine provinces along the Yellow River launched the "Tourism China Good Life - 'Meet the Sea along the Yellow River' global promotion activities.

The whole opening ceremony was accompanied by wonderful performances. Yellow River Meets the Sea, Mountain and Sea Rendezvous, Yellow River Symphony and other song and dance performances created a strong and warm atmosphere, won the audience applause.

After the opening ceremony, the leaders and guests attending the meeting will also observe the Zhanqiao Bridge, No.1 Zhongshan Road, Anna Villa, Sea Vow Plaza, Dabao Island Cultural and Leisure District and so on.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live online. Du Jiang, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of Shandong Province; Xiong Jijun, Vice Governor of Shanxi Province; Li Gang, Vice Governor of Gansu Province; Bai Yugang, Zeng Zanrong, Zhang Haibo, Song Junji, Deng Yunfeng, Yu Haitian and Zhao Haozhi, leaders of Shandong Province, Jinan City and Qingdao City; diplomatic envoys of many countries in China; responsible comrades of cultural and tourism departments along the Yellow River, counterpart support, cooperation between the east and the west and some key tourist destinations; financial investment institutions, airlines, health-care enterprises and tourism e-commerce enterprises. Sub-venues are set up in cities and counties (cities, districts).





Wang ke hello at whlyj.qingdao.gov.cn