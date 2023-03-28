Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of C3.ai, Ginkgo Bioworks, and Polished on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA), and Polished.com, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: POL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of C3.ai, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.ai.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus (together, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai's was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into C3.ai go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AI

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo operates a horizontal platform for cell programming, designed to enable biological production of products such as novel therapeutics, key food ingredients, and chemicals currently derived from petroleum. Before the merger with special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“Soaring Eagle”), the Company was known as Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties; (2) most, if not all, of the Company's revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats; (3) the Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company's near total-dependence on related parties; and (4) many of the Company's new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades.

On October 6, 2021, market researcher Scorpion Capital released a 175-page report alleging that Ginkgo is a “colossal scam,” describing the Company as a “shell game” whose revenue is highly dependent on related party transactions. The report alleges that Gingko is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years” and “one of the most brazen frauds of the last 20 years.” On this news, Ginkgo’s shares fell $1.39 per share, or approximately 12%, to close at $10.59 per share on October 6, 2021, damaging investors.

On November 15, 2021, the Company acknowledged that shortly after the Scorpion Capital report, Ginkgo received an inquiry from the United States Department of Justice relating to the financial misconduct allegations in the report.

To learn more about our investigation into Ginkgo Bioworks go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DNA

Polished.com, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: POL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Polished.com, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Polished on October 31, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement supporting the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Also according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (2) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (3) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (4) contrary to the Company’s statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (5) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (6) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (7) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company’s CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about our investigation into Polished go to: https://bespc.com/cases/POL

