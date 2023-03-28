Launch of Two New Electric Tricycles - SOLETRI & HEROTRI by Addmotor

Addmotor, a California-based electric bike brand, has announced plans to introduce two more electric tricycles to expand its e-trike collection. Inspired by the HEROTAN M-65X and SOLETAN M-66X e-bikes, the newly released e-trike models are HEROTRI M-365X & SOLETRI M-366X. As an eco-friendly and convenient mode of transportation, these two electric tricycles are suitable for daily riding and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
The SOLETRI & HEROTRI 2023 both feature Addmotor latest EB 2.0 Electric System and special mechanical design to meet the needs of more cycling enthusiasts, as well as to provide people with more choices.
The M-365X and M-366X are powered by a Bafang 750W front-mounted motor and feature the same 48V*20Ah UL-certified Samsung Lithium-ion cell battery pack. As Addmotor has always focused on providing a better riding range than competitors, the combination of this 750W brushless motor and EB 2.0 UL-certified battery pack is capable of providing up to 85 miles per charge. The e-trikes also feature a Shimano 7-speed transmission system, which allows riders to easily shift gears for going uphill or reaching top speeds. To enhance the performance with EB 2.0 electric system, the trikes come with the Addmotor new 25A controller.
HEROTRI M-365X is a classic electric tricycle with a step-over frame. It delivers a better road riding capacity. The M-366X, on the other hand, offers a step-through frame with a wooden footrest which is ideal for elders and people with mobility issues. SOLETRI & HEROTRI are also designed with comfort in mind, with their 4-inch fat tires allowing them to across uneven terrains and unpaved roads. The thick banana seat and U-shaped adjustable handlebar make them suitable for riders of recommended sizes, and the front and rear suspensions also provide additional comfort and stability on rough terrains.
With 5-inch LCD display and EB 2.0 taillight, HEROTRI and SOLETRI allow you to keep connected with the e-trike while you ride. The LCD display lets you monitor your e-trike’s status, including battery usage, riding mileage, riding speed, lighting usage, PAS mode level, current motor wattage. The EB 2.0 multi-functional taillight provides turning, braking, warning, driving, and flashing signals to alert pedestrians for a safer ride.
In terms of extra features, both electric trikes offer a long, banana seat that can hold two riders. Previously, Addmotor electric tricycle models could only accommodate a single passenger. So, with these two trike models on the market, you can take your loved one to ride with you with ease. Furthermore, these tricycles also feature a new parking brake function, which helps you keep your electric trike secure and stable when parked.
Addmotor offers HEROTRI and SOLETRI at a pre-sale price of $3,099 from March 28th. The M-365X is offered in five different colors including Tiffany Blue, Yellow, Orange, Red, and Pearl White. The M-366X in addition comes in five colors: Red, Pearl White, Orange, Yellow, and Army Green. Visit addmotor.com to learn more about HEROTRI and SOLETRI.
Compared with traditional gas-powered vehicles or two-wheel electric bikes, electric trikes have many advantages. They are easier to operate, cheaper to maintain, emit fewer pollutants, and are more convenient and enjoyable to use. With the launch of the EB 2.0 M-365X and M-366X, Addmotor is continuing to lead the way in electric trike innovation, providing customers with high-quality and reliable transportation options.
About Addmotor E-bikes
Addmotor’s story began in 2011 in El Monte, California. Their mission is to design and manufacture top-quality electric tricycles & electric bicycles for everyone who values a low-carbon and fun way to travel. The increase in demand for sustainable transportation options will make Addmotor electric trikes a further better option for cyclists. For more information on Addmotor's latest products, visit addmotor.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. To test ride the Addmotor or learn more, visit our local e-bike showroom in California and Florida.
