Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market to reach US$ 6.82 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of cancer treatment that involves genetically modifying a patient's T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. The CAR T-cell therapy market has seen significant growth in recent years due to its promising results in treating various types of cancers, including blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow at a value of 6.9% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 6.82 Billion. One of the key advantages of CAR T-cell therapy is its high efficacy rates. In clinical trials, CAR T-cell therapy has demonstrated response rates of up to 90% in certain types of leukemia and lymphoma. This is a significant improvement over traditional cancer therapies, which typically have response rates of around 20-30%.



Another advantage of CAR T-cell therapy is its potential to provide long-lasting remissions. In some patients, CAR T-cell therapy has led to complete remission, meaning that there is no evidence of cancer in the body. This is a particularly promising result for patients with relapsed or refractory cancers, who have exhausted all other treatment options.

Get a PDF Sample with Latest Market Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16808

The CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more clinical trials are conducted and more therapies are approved. In addition to the two currently approved therapies, there are several other CAR T-cell therapies in late-stage clinical development for various types of cancers. The market is also expected to benefit from advancements in gene editing technology, which could enable the development of CAR T-cell therapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

By type, Yescarta is expected to hold 45% of the market share in 2023 for Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market.

North America is expected to possess 45% market share for Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market in 2023.

Europe Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size is expected to possess 39% market share in 2023.

“The increasing incidence of cancer, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in CAR T-cell therapy are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market,” states an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market are Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Endo International PLC and Pfizer Inc.

BD has contributed to CAR T-cell therapy is through its flow cytometry technology, which is used to monitor the manufacturing and quality control of CAR T-cell therapies. Flow cytometry is a technique that allows researchers and clinicians to analyze and sort individual cells based on their physical and chemical characteristics. BD offers a range of flow cytometry instruments and reagents that are used to monitor the T-cells used in CAR T-cell therapy, as well as the cancer cells targeted by these therapies.





Boston Scientific has contributed to CAR T-cell therapy through its interventional oncology products. These products are designed to treat cancer through minimally invasive procedures, such as tumor ablation or embolization. While these procedures are not directly related to CAR T-cell therapy, they can be used to manage complications that may arise during or after CAR T-cell treatment, such as bleeding or swelling in the liver.



For Report Customization, connect with us @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16808

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Abecma, Breyanzi, Kymriah, Tecartus, Yescarta, Others) Application (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Autoimmune Disorders, Other Application) End User Hospitals and Cancer Care Treatment Centers) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Use promo code >> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segments Profiled in the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Survey

By Type:

Abecma

Breyanzi

Kymriah

Tecartus

Yescarta

Others

By Application:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Application



By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Care Treatment Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Get Full Access@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chimeric-antigen-receptor-t-cell-therapy-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Ask from Market Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16808

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Stuttering Therapeutics Market Size: The global Stuttering Therapeutics Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 43 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 159.41 Million by registering a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Share: This market is predicted to generate US$ 5.33 billion by 2023 and US$ 12.39 billion by 2033, with a fast-expanding CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Urine Monitoring Systems Market Demand: The global urine monitoring systems market was estimated to gain a market valuation of US$ 523.4 Million in the year 2022. With a rapidly increasing CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to garner US$ 571.55 Million by 2023 and US$ 1378.11 Million by 2033.

Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Growth: The global secondary myelofibrosis therapeutics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2.74 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Intravenous Pegloticase Market Opportunity: The global intravenous pegloticase market was anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2022. With a slowly progressing CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to garner US$ 3.19 Billion by 2023 and US$ 11.61 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com