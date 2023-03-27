Manchin, Capito and Mooney Join Bipartisan Bid to Renew C&O Canal National Historical Park Advisory Commission

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV-02) joined a group of regional lawmakers to introduce legislation that ensures the continued involvement of the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal National Historical Park Federal Advisory Commission in decisions that affect the administration and development of the park. For more than 40 years, the Advisory Commission has provided a vital link between the surrounding communities and the National Park Service, which manages the operations, maintenance, and restoration of the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

“The C&O Canal National Historical Park is one of six national park units in West Virginia, and the park’s Federal Advisory Commission has a long history of working with the communities the canal passes through to ensure that all Americans can enjoy this beautiful piece of our nation’s history. More people are visiting America’s national parks than ever before. This reauthorization legislation will ensure that the C&O Canal continues to have essential input from our communities,” Chairman Manchin said.

“The C&O Canal has a rich history of facilitating the transportation of goods between West Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. Today, its trails serve as a gateway, bringing tourists to places like Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. I cosponsored the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park Commission Extension Act because it is important to continue to give West Virginia a seat at the table when it comes to enhancing the visitor experience and safety along this historic canal,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia features a bevy of wonderful outdoor activities. Along its 184.5-mile route, the Chesapeake and Ohio National Canal National Historical Park passes alongside many beautiful West Virginia communities,” Representative Mooney said.“The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park Advisory Commission is best suited to ensure this wonderful park remains a top destination for my constituents and visitors alike.”

In addition to Senators Manchin, Capito and Representative Mooney, the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark Warner (D-VA), and Tim Kaine (D-VA), and U.S. Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), Don Beyer (D-VA-08), and Gerald Connolly (D-VA-11).

Full text of the legislation is available here.