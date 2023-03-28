Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,266 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
3:50 p.m.
The Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, will participate in a photo opportunity, prior to tabling Budget 2023.
Third floor foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Budget Speech, to be delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, in the House of Commons.
