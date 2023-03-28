Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings

10:30 a.m.

 The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


3:50 p.m.

The Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, will participate in a photo opportunity, prior to tabling Budget 2023.



Third floor foyer

West Block

Parliament Hill



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.



4:00 p.m.

 The Prime Minister will attend the Budget Speech, to be delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, in the House of Commons.


SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

