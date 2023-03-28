Meet the Newest Immersive History Podcast for Kids: Explore Black History on the Go

Education and African American studies expert Dr. Shannon Stanton Agbotse delivers Black history lessons for children from a strengths-based perspective

Dr. Shannon Stanton Agbotse, creator of Explore Black History Academy, announces the official launch of her new immersive history podcast for children and their families, Explore Black History on the Go.

Dr. Agbotse is an educator with more than 20 years of experience teaching students of all levels, ranging from youth to college ages. Her background includes working as a literacy consultant, where she created curricula for non-profit educational programs such as Project GEAR UP, A Day in the Life, and LEARN. Dr. Agbotse presents research at national and international conferences and has received numerous awards during her career, most recently the 2022 Nerhood Teaching Award (Whittier College). Along with her Master’s in Education (Harvard University) and Ph.D. (UC Berkeley), Dr. Agbotse holds a Bachelor’s (UCLA) in American Literature and African American Studies.

Her passion for education and African American history led Dr. Agbotse to a stark realization: Black youth need a better way to learn about their heritage. She created Explore Black History Academy to address this need. Through this dynamic online platform, Dr. Agbotse delivers several immersive courses for children in grades 1-6. Some of these courses include “Explore Black History: Black Cowboys and Women of the West”, “African Kings, Queens, & Warriors”, and “Explore Black History: Painters & Poets”. Each of these programs are delivered online in fun, interactive live classes that educate and empower youth through an arts-integrated and strengths-based curriculum.

Now, the highly rated Explore Black History Academy adds the Explore Black History on the Go podcast to its lineup of immersive educational opportunities for youth.

The bi-weekly podcast showcases the fullness and beauty of the Black experience from Africa to the African Diaspora. Dr. Agbotse shares facts about people, places, and events to help children and their families fully appreciate Black history. “This new podcast allows children who identify as Black to take pride and ownership in their rich history and legacy and to correct notions and widen narratives of what it means to be Black in the United States and the world for all children,” said Dr. Agbotse.

Explore Black History on the Go has already released several episodes centering on figures such as Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa; Garret A. Morgan, inventor of the gas mask; and Wilma Rudolph, the fastest woman alive in 1960. Each episode includes a free vocabulary guide to increase comprehension.

Early reviews for Explore Black History on the Go pave the way for a bright future for the podcast and its listeners. “I am a teacher and always looking for good educational materials for my students,” said one recent listener. “These podcasts are great! Not too lengthy for short attention spans and delivered in such a way that they [children] are engaged the entire time.”

The Explore Black History on the Go podcast is available for free on Apple

