Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Prepaid Payment Instruments Are Expected to Dominate E-Commerce Payments

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global prepaid card ecosystem has been growing rapidly amid surging digitalization. Driven by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent rise of fintech firms have supported the adoption of prepaid payment instruments among consumers globally. The rising e-commerce shopping trends have also assisted prepaid card transaction value and volume growth, and the publisher expects the trend to further continue over the next three to four years.
In the global prepaid card market, more and more fintech firms have shifted their focus toward kids' and teens' banking. With many players seeking to tap into potential future consumers at an early age, the trend is projected to further expand from the short to medium-term perspective. Furthermore, fintech firms are also expected to raise capital from venture capital and private equity firms, as they seek to expand their presence in the global market.
Prepaid payment instruments are expected to dominate e-commerce payments globally
The use of prepaid payment instruments, including digital wallets, is growing in the e-commerce segment, especially in markets like India, where e-commerce and digital payments have ballooned over the last few years. From the short to medium-term perspective, this trend is expected to further grow significantly.
This growth reflects the maturing digital wallet markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as the increasing usage of prepaid payment instruments in the United States. In Europe as well, the adoption of digital wallets is on the rise and will further continue over the next three to four years.
Firms are launching transit and retail prepaid card to drive their transaction value and volume
Travelers and consumers are looking for hassle-free payment solutions for their daily payments. Consequently, the number of transit and retail prepaid card launches has increased significantly around the world.
From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such transit and retail prepaid card launches from fintech firms globally, as the demand for such solutions continues to grow among consumers.
Prepaid payment instrument providers are expanding their global footprint to accelerate growth
With the share of prepaid card payments expected to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years in the global market, providers are seeking to expand their international presence. For instance,
Such cross-border collaborations are expected to further increase significantly over the next three to four years. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has already forged alliances with several markets in the global economy to launch UPI payment services for Indians traveling abroad. The United Kingdom and France are among the countries that have already launched UPI services in their markets through a strategic collaboration with NPCI.
According to the report, the global prepaid card market (value terms) increased at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.3%, increasing from US$1,533.37 billion in 2022 to reach US$2,540.68 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a global snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics.
Scope
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 100 KPIs, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
