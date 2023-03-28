Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: Prepaid Payment Instruments Are Expected to Dominate E-Commerce Payments

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepaid card ecosystem has been growing rapidly amid surging digitalization. Driven by the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent rise of fintech firms have supported the adoption of prepaid payment instruments among consumers globally. The rising e-commerce shopping trends have also assisted prepaid card transaction value and volume growth, and the publisher expects the trend to further continue over the next three to four years.

In the global prepaid card market, more and more fintech firms have shifted their focus toward kids' and teens' banking. With many players seeking to tap into potential future consumers at an early age, the trend is projected to further expand from the short to medium-term perspective. Furthermore, fintech firms are also expected to raise capital from venture capital and private equity firms, as they seek to expand their presence in the global market.

Prepaid payment instruments are expected to dominate e-commerce payments globally

The use of prepaid payment instruments, including digital wallets, is growing in the e-commerce segment, especially in markets like India, where e-commerce and digital payments have ballooned over the last few years. From the short to medium-term perspective, this trend is expected to further grow significantly.

This growth reflects the maturing digital wallet markets in the Asia Pacific region as well as the increasing usage of prepaid payment instruments in the United States. In Europe as well, the adoption of digital wallets is on the rise and will further continue over the next three to four years.

Firms are launching transit and retail prepaid card to drive their transaction value and volume

Travelers and consumers are looking for hassle-free payment solutions for their daily payments. Consequently, the number of transit and retail prepaid card launches has increased significantly around the world.

In September 2022 , Paytm Payments Bank announced the launch of its new prepaid card solution for travelers and consumers. The firm launched the prepaid payment instrument in partnership with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited. The transit and retail prepaid cards allow cardholders to make payments using the card on the metro, buses, and trains, while also using them for online and offline transactions in India .

, Paytm Payments Bank announced the launch of its new prepaid card solution for travelers and consumers. The firm launched the prepaid payment instrument in partnership with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited. The transit and retail prepaid cards allow cardholders to make payments using the card on the metro, buses, and trains, while also using them for online and offline transactions in . In November 2022 , the Network for Electronic Transfers also announced a launch of a similar prepaid card offering for Singaporeans. The NETS prepaid card has a daily spending limit of S$1,000 for each card. Cardholders can load their prepaid card using the NETS app and track their spending on the go. According to NETS, the prepaid card is accepted at more than 120,000 locations in the country.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such transit and retail prepaid card launches from fintech firms globally, as the demand for such solutions continues to grow among consumers.

Prepaid payment instrument providers are expanding their global footprint to accelerate growth

With the share of prepaid card payments expected to grow at a rapid rate over the next few years in the global market, providers are seeking to expand their international presence. For instance,

In November 2022 , Touch 'n Go, the digital wallet provider based in Malaysia , announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Alipay+, to launch its operations in Mainland China. The strategic collaboration is projected to drive cross-border payment opportunities. The partnership will allow Malaysians traveling to China to use their Touch 'n Go wallet to make purchases seamlessly.

Such cross-border collaborations are expected to further increase significantly over the next three to four years. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has already forged alliances with several markets in the global economy to launch UPI payment services for Indians traveling abroad. The United Kingdom and France are among the countries that have already launched UPI services in their markets through a strategic collaboration with NPCI.

According to the report, the global prepaid card market (value terms) increased at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.3%, increasing from US$1,533.37 billion in 2022 to reach US$2,540.68 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a global snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Global.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Scope

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. With over 100 KPIs, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

