WOF ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES MAJOR FUNDING

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WOF Entertainment, Inc. has announced that it has secured a film-financing deal that boasts $220 million in funds from a consortium of private-equity funders based in Zurich and Miami. The recently executed contracts for the funding will close within the third quarter of 2023. Funding will be utilized for the production, marketing and distribution of all company releases.

The company anticipates an initial slate from three to five films annually. Feature production budgets will range from $5-$25 million across both Streaming and Theatrical projects. This funding round underscores investor confidence in our commitment to a conservative risk mitigating strategy that maintains the upside commercial potential of our releases, said WOF CEO Robert Agueli.

WOF is anchored by its President, film veteran Mark Lipsky, whose films have grossed in excess of $1 Billion at just the box office including COMING to AMERICA and THE NUTTY PROFESSOR, and its CEO, Wall Street veteran Robert Agueli. Other company principals include Ben Loggins, WOF’s Head of Production, who has more than 40 years of experience in the film industry, both as a director and producer, as well as Robert Schwartz, Head of Distribution, who has been critically involved in the distribution of some of the highest grossing movies of all time. Additional executives include Lory Molino, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Vice President and Development Executive RJ Konner. Orchestrating the deal for WOF were CEO Robert Agueli and General Counsel Donald Cameron.

About WOF Entertainment, Inc. -- Headquartered in New York City, WOF Entertainment, Inc. was founded by former Wall Street entrepreneur Robert Agueli and veteran Hollywood producer Mark Lipsky. WOF is an independent production company with the ability to, produce, finance, market and distribute original content for theatrical, streaming and TV distribution. WOF is constantly seeking meaningful projects with broad commercial appeal and is continually surveilling the landscape for fiscally advantageous, strategic partnerships. Its ultimate aim is to be a haven for independent-minded directors, filmmakers and artists. With passion and a shared vision, WOF brings content to big and small screens that resonates with audiences worldwide and provides consistent solid returns.