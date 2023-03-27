MEDIA RELEASE: Falease’ela-Uta Takes Sustainable Step by Installing Home Biogas Systems

SAMOA, March 27 - Apia, Samoa – The village of Falease’ela-Uta celebrated the successful installation of five home biogas systems this week, funded by the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF-SGP) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Technical assistance was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as inputs by Pacific Grow Ltd, making the project a collaborative effort between the community, government, the private sector and development partner.

The home biogas systems are an innovative and sustainable solution to the challenge of providing clean and reliable energy to households in Falease’ela-Uta, Lefaga. They are designed to convert organic waste into biogas, which can be used for cooking and heating. In addition to providing sustainable energy, the process of producing biogas also results in a nutrient-rich fertilizer that can be used to improve soil quality and increase crop yields.

The installation of the home biogas systems is a significant step towards the community’s goal of becoming more sustainable and environmentally conscious. The project is expected to reduce the community’s dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a more sustainable future.

“We are grateful for the support of the UNDP GEF-SGP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in helping us bring this project to fruition,” said Leausalilo Sanelivi I’a, President of the Falease’ela SMAT (Saili Manuia o Aiga mo Taeao) Co-Operative Society, which was in charge of the project. “The installation of these home biogas systems will provide our community with access to clean and reliable energy, while also reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to sustainable development.”

Each home biogas system was customized to meet the needs of the individual households, and training was provided to ensure proper usage and maintenance.

“The UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme is committed to supporting innovative and sustainable solutions that address local environment and development challenges,” said Lilomaiava Filifilia Iosefa, National Coordinator for SGP. “The home biogas systems in Falease’ela-Uta are an excellent example of how communities can work together to create positive change and improve their livelihoods.”

The successful implementation of the home biogas systems in Falease’ela-Uta is a testament to the power of collaboration between communities, governments, and international organizations. The project serves as a model for other communities looking to transition towards sustainable and renewable energy sources.

-ENDS-

For media queries, please contact :

Ms. Laufaleaina Lesa, Communications Analyst, UNDP Multi-Country Office, Samoa | Tel. +685 23670 | E : laufaleaina.lesa@undp.org I www.ws.undp.org