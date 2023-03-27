"American Janus" by Douglas Shouse: A Powerful Story of a Confederate Veteran's Journey Through the American Civil War and Southern Reconstruction

"American Janus" by author Douglas Shouse is a thought-provoking novel that explores the Civil War and Southern Reconstruction era.

March 27th, 2023 - Author Douglas Shouse presents his latest literary creation, "American Janus," a historical novel that tells the story of Harper Clayton, a North Carolina Confederate veteran and his family at the dawn of the 20th century. The book delves into the brutal reality of the American Civil War, with episodes of multiple battles, and provides an insightful look into the late 19th-century life in the American South.

The novel also offers readers a glimpse into the Freedmen's Bureau and Southern Reconstruction, shedding light on the struggles of the formerly enslaved people and their quest for freedom and equality. "American Janus" also highlights North Carolina history and how it played a role in shaping the lives of the characters.

Despite the perils of the Civil War and Reconstruction, Harper Clayton transcends the challenges to achieve a strong, vibrant family and a successful career. "American Janus" is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of family, love, and hope in times of hardship.

About The Author

Douglas Shouse is an amateur historian with a special passion for American military history. With over thirty years of experience as a marketing strategist in corporate brand marketing and marketing agencies, he has honed his craft in creative writing. He graduated from Wake Forest University with a B.A. in Economics and an MBA from the university's School of Management. Douglas currently lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with his wife, Ruth. and goldendoodle, Happy.

With "American Janus," Douglas has written a powerful and thought-provoking novel that explores the Civil War and Southern Reconstruction era, providing readers with a unique perspective on this significant period in American history. His knowledge and passion for the subject are evident in the book's depth of research and attention to detail, making it a must-read for anyone interested in American history.

Book Name: American Janus

Author Name: Douglas Shouse

ISBN Number: 978-1915904744

