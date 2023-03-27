Greenberg Traurig's Lynelle K. Bosworth Named to City & State's 2023 'Above & Beyond' List

Lynelle K. Bosworth, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, was named to City & State's 2023 "Above & Beyond" list.

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 27, 2023

City & State's annual Above & Beyond awards recognize an outstanding group of women, including civil rights leaders, candidates for elected office, and groundbreaking innovators, according to the publication.

Bosworth, a member of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice, led Greenberg Traurig's Pro Bono efforts representing the Joyful Heart Foundation in the passage of a law implementing a statewide electronic tracking system for sexual assault kits. Actress Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims' Unit, founded the organization to advocate on behalf of survivors after learning staggering statistics about sexual assault. The implementation of the tracking system will provide sexual assault survivors with certainty regarding the processing of their kit.

In addition to Bosworth's pro bono work, she advises clients on matters regarding health care, renewable energy, environmental, transportation, finance, racing and gaming regulatory and policy matters. Additionally, she provides legal counsel to health insurers, HMOs, and other health care clients in regulatory compliance matters, business negotiations, and corporate transactions.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Bosworth served as counsel for the Health Committee of the New York State Assembly where she advised the Assembly Speaker and the Health Committee Chair on budgetary and policy priorities regarding Medicaid, public health, and the Affordable Care Act.

