Empowering the Next Generation of Athletes: Marty Nothstein Scholarship Open for Applications

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship, named after the Olympic gold medalist, is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program for current and aspiring student-athletes. The scholarship is open to all current student-athletes at universities in the United States and high school student-athletes who are planning to pursue a college degree.

The scholarship is an essay competition that challenges student-athletes to think creatively and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes. The prompt for the essay is as follows: “Describe a challenge that student-athletes face and propose a new business idea that would benefit the well-being or success of student-athletes in that area.” The essays should be no more than 1,000 words, and the winner will be chosen based on the creativity, clarity, and feasibility of their proposed business idea.

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship was founded by Marty Nothstein himself, a Lehigh Valley native and Olympian. Nothstein has always been passionate about supporting the local community and helping young people achieve their dreams. “Through my own experiences as an athlete, I know firsthand the challenges that student-athletes face,” Nothstein said. “I wanted to create a scholarship that not only provides financial support but also encourages creativity and entrepreneurship among student-athletes.”

The Marty Nothstein Scholarship will award one $1,000 scholarship to the winner of the essay competition. The scholarship can be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, or any other education-related expenses. “With the rising cost of education, we understand the financial burden that many student-athletes face,” Nothstein said. “Our hope is that this scholarship will alleviate some of that burden and allow student-athletes to focus on their studies and athletic pursuits.”

To apply for the scholarship, interested student-athletes must visit the scholarship website at https://martynothsteinscholarship.com/ and submit their essay by the deadline of October 15, 2023. The Marty Nothstein Scholarship is proud to support student-athletes in pursuing their dreams and achieving success both on and off the field.

About Marty Nothstein

Marty Nothstein is an Olympian and has won numerous medals and championships throughout his career, including a gold medal in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and a silver medal in the 1996 Olympics. In addition to his athletic achievements, Nothstein is also an accomplished entrepreneur, successful business leader, and conservationist. He is passionate about supporting the local community and helping young people achieve their dreams. The Marty Nothstein Scholarship is one of his many initiatives aimed at promoting education and entrepreneurship among young people in the Lehigh Valley.

