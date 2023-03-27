Submit Release
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force Operation “Full House” Held at Ehrenberg Port of Entry

From Tuesday, March 21, 2023, through Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) held its annual “Operation Full House” detail at the Ehrenberg Port of Entry and on Interstate 10 near the Arizona/California state line.

Operation Full House is a two-day enforcement operation focused on zero-tolerance commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement and education. Commercial vehicle inspectors from the Arizona Department of Transportation, AZDPS, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration participated in the detail with a focus on CMV driver and vehicle safety, hazardous and collision-causing violations by CMV operators, and passenger vehicles operating unsafely around commercial vehicles.

During the operation, inspectors completed 348 inspections and recorded 1,116 driver-vehicle examination report violations. Inspectors noted 45 hazardous moving violations,7 hazmat violations, and placed 80 drivers and 104 vehicles out of service.

The CVETF is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. The mission of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.

 

