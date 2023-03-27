NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022

There were 2,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,220 in the last 365 days.
SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") NOAH, a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
Q4 2021
|
|
Q4 2022
|
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
969.3
|
|
646.9
|
|
(33.3 %)
|
Asset management
|
273.8
|
|
223.2
|
|
(18.5 %)
|
Other businesses
|
17.0
|
|
12.0
|
|
(29.2 %)
|
Total net revenues
|
1,260.1
|
|
882.1
|
|
(30.0 %)
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
Q4 2021
|
|
Q4 2022
|
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
183.6
|
|
179.1
|
|
(2.5 %)
|
Asset management
|
80.8
|
|
93.5
|
|
15.8 %
|
Other businesses
|
(132.1)
|
|
(52.9)
|
|
(60.0 %)
|
Total income from operations
|
132.3
|
|
219.7
|
|
66.1 %
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
FY 2021
|
|
FY 2022
|
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
3,194.9
|
|
2,200.0
|
|
(31.1 %)
|
Asset management
|
1,041.5
|
|
834.5
|
|
(19.9 %)
|
Other businesses
|
56.7
|
|
65.9
|
|
16.2 %
|
Total net revenues
|
4,293.1
|
|
3,100.4
|
|
(27.8 %)
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
FY 2021
|
|
FY 2022
|
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
921.5
|
|
741.4
|
|
(19.5 %)
|
Asset management
|
485.2
|
|
447.8
|
|
(7.7 %)
|
Other businesses
|
(207.8)
|
|
(100.8)
|
|
(51.5 %)
|
Total income from operations
|
1,198.9
|
|
1,088.4
|
|
(9.2 %)
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
|
Product type
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
|
Mutual fund products
|
10.2
|
|
48.5 %
|
|
12.2
|
|
67.7 %
|
Private secondary products
|
6.7
|
|
31.6 %
|
|
3.4
|
|
18.7 %
|
Private equity products
|
3.0
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
1.4
|
|
8.0 %
|
Other products[3]
|
1.1
|
|
5.4 %
|
|
1.0
|
|
5.6 %
|
All products
|
21.0
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
18.0
|
|
100.0 %
|
Product type
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual fund products
|
37.1
|
|
38.2 %
|
|
43.1
|
|
61.4 %
|
Private secondary products
|
37.8
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
13.1
|
|
18.6 %
|
Private equity products
|
18.1
|
|
18.6 %
|
|
11.1
|
|
15.7 %
|
Other products
|
4.2
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
3.0
|
|
4.3 %
|
All products
|
97.2
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
70.3
|
|
100.0 %
|
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
|
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.
|
[3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.
|
Investment type
|
As of
|
|
Growth
|
|
Distribution/
|
|
As of
|
|
(RMB billions, except percentages)
|
Private equity
|
132.8
|
|
85.0 %
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.1
|
|
133.1
|
|
84.7 %
|
Public securities[4]
|
10.2
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.5
|
|
11.0
|
|
7.0 %
|
Real estate
|
6.7
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
6.8
|
|
4.3 %
|
Multi-strategies
|
5.1
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
4.8
|
|
3.1 %
|
Others
|
1.4
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.9 %
|
All Investments
|
156.2
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
2.9
|
|
2.0
|
|
157.1
|
|
100.0 %
|
Investment type
|
As of
|
|
Growth
|
|
Distribution/
|
|
As of
|
|
(RMB billions, except percentages)
|
Private equity
|
130.9
|
|
83.9 %
|
|
11.0
|
|
8.8
|
|
133.1
|
|
84.7 %
|
Public securities
|
11.2
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
2.1
|
|
2.3
|
|
11.0
|
|
7.0 %
|
Real estate
|
6.6
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.2
|
|
6.8
|
|
4.3 %
|
Multi-strategies
|
5.9
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
|
4.8
|
|
3.1 %
|
Others
|
1.4
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.9 %
|
All Investments
|
156.0
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
14.5
|
|
13.4
|
|
157.1
|
|
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I'm happy to report that our voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing in Hong Kong has been successfully completed, fully mitigating the ADR delisting risk. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we continued to see challenges in the domestic economy brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, net revenues grew 28.9% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a 169.4% increase in one-time commissions and 191.1% increase in performance based income quarter-on-quarter. Despite a challenging capital markets environment, non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year was RMB1.0 billion, in-line with our annual guidance. Furthermore, The Board has approved an annual dividend of approximately RMB176.5 million (US$25.6 million) in total, which is equivalent to around 17.5% of our unaudited annual non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders. The annual dividend payment plan will be reviewed during and announced after the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held in June 2023."
|
[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB882.1 million (US$127.9 million), a 30.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily driven by decreased one-time commissions and performance-based income.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB662.3 million (US$96.0 million), a 41.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB383.1 million (US$55.6 million), selling expenses of RMB142.8 million (US$20.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.0 million (US$12.2 million), provision of credit losses of RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million) and other operating expenses of RMB38.3 million (US$5.5 million).
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 24.9%, compared with 10.5% for the corresponding period in 2021.
Investment Income
Investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB62.2 million (US$9.0 million), compared with investment income of RMB3.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB60.5 million (US$8.8 million), a 71.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to higher taxable income as well as dividend tax accrued in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB12.3 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB160.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net income of the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.
Net Income
FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year 2022 were RMB3,100.4 million (US$449.5 million), a 27.8% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to a decrease in one-time commissions and performance-based income.
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs and expenses for 2022 were RMB2,011.9 million (US$291.7 million), a 35.0% decrease from the full year 2021. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2022 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB1,441.9 million (US$209.1 million), selling expenses of RMB349.0 million (US$50.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB235.3 million (US$34.1 million), reversal of credit losses of RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) and other operating expenses of RMB115.7 million (US$16.8 million).
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the full year 2022 was 35.1%, compared to 27.9% for the full year 2021.
Investment Income
Investment income for the full year 2022 was RMB85.6 million (US$12.4 million), a 30.8% increase from the full year 2021, primarily due to unrealized gains of fair value changes from our certain equity investments.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB267.1 million (US$38.7 million), a 9.1% decrease from the full year 2021, primarily due to less taxable income.
Income from Equity in Affiliates
Income from equity in affiliates for the full year 2022 was RMB89.1 million (US$12.9 million), compared with RMB302.0 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less income recognized from the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.
Net Income
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had RMB4,403.9 million (US$638.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,404.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB4,312.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB33.0 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB659.2 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the reclassification of trading debt products from cash and cash equivalents to short term investments in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2022 was RMB632.9 million (US$91.8 million), compared to RMB1,521.8 million during the full year 2021, the variance was mainly due to a decrease in net income.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB58.3 million (US$8.5 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB67.4 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB74.3 million (US$10.8 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB2,572.1 million during the full year 2021, the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net cash inflow of RMB20.9 million in the corresponding period in 2021. Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2022 was RMB233.8 million (US$33.9 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB513.1 million during the full year 2021. The cash inflow for 2022 was mainly due to net proceeds from our initial public offering and listing in Hong Kong, and the cash outflow in 2021 was mainly due to the share repurchase program.
RECENT DEVELOPMENT
Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") Receivership
As disclosed in the Form 6-K furnished with the SEC on March 13, 2023 (the "Press Release"), Noah informed its investors that its exposure to any liquidity concern as a result of the SVB's Receivership (as defined in the Press Release) is immaterial and that it has taken necessary measures to protect against or minimize the potential impact of the SVB's Receivership on the investment funds for which Noah acts as general partner or fund manager.
As of the date of this press release, Noah has transferred out all its cash and cash equivalents previously deposited with SVB. In addition, as general partner or fund manager, Noah has also transferred out all funds cash balances from SVB to their designated accounts. As a result, Noah has no remaining exposure to the SVB Receivership.
Resignation of Senior Management Member
Mr. Jin Chen resigned from his position as the chief executive officer of Noah Digital International, effective on March 15, 2023, due to personal reasons. Mr. Chen will assist the Company in achieving a smooth transition of his job responsibilities. His resignation was not a result of any disagreements with the Company.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
As of
|
|
September
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
USD'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,312,827
|
|
4,403,915
|
|
638,508
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
10,311
|
|
23,203
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
98,770
|
|
315,979
|
|
45,813
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
426,900
|
|
498,106
|
|
72,219
|
|
|
Loans receivable, net
|
566,933
|
|
465,780
|
|
67,532
|
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
424,821
|
|
443,424
|
|
64,290
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
184,506
|
|
166,739
|
|
24,175
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
6,025,068
|
|
6,317,146
|
|
915,901
|
|
Long-term investments, net
|
723,902
|
|
774,095
|
|
112,232
|
|
Investment in affiliates
|
1,516,292
|
|
1,491,820
|
|
216,293
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,497,558
|
|
2,486,317
|
|
360,482
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
189,906
|
|
168,192
|
|
24,386
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
333,522
|
|
436,441
|
|
63,278
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
160,059
|
|
124,124
|
|
17,996
|
Total Assets
|
11,446,307
|
|
11,798,135
|
|
1,710,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
|
543,435
|
|
668,953
|
|
96,989
|
|
|
Income tax payable
|
69,214
|
|
126,848
|
|
18,391
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
81,602
|
|
67,967
|
|
9,854
|
|
|
Contingent liabilities
|
483,727
|
|
568,018
|
|
82,355
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
458,079
|
|
473,175
|
|
68,604
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,636,057
|
|
1,904,961
|
|
276,193
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
101,110
|
|
83,171
|
|
12,059
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
231,589
|
|
249,768
|
|
36,213
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
76,330
|
|
59,760
|
|
8,664
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
2,045,086
|
|
2,297,660
|
|
333,129
|
|
Equity
|
9,401,221
|
|
9,500,475
|
|
1,377,439
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
11,446,307
|
|
11,798,135
|
|
1,710,568
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Revenues from others:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
472,566
|
|
266,592
|
|
38,652
|
|
(43.6 %)
|
Recurring service fees
|
214,835
|
|
195,872
|
|
28,399
|
|
(8.8 %)
|
Performance-based income
|
42,115
|
|
13,998
|
|
2,030
|
|
(66.8 %)
|
Other service fees
|
54,296
|
|
60,870
|
|
8,825
|
|
12.1 %
|
Total revenues from others
|
783,812
|
|
537,332
|
|
77,906
|
|
(31.4 %)
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
9,886
|
|
3,915
|
|
568
|
|
(60.4 %)
|
Recurring service fees
|
346,747
|
|
278,376
|
|
40,361
|
|
(19.7 %)
|
Performance-based income
|
131,988
|
|
66,819
|
|
9,688
|
|
(49.4 %)
|
Total revenues from funds
|
488,621
|
|
349,110
|
|
50,617
|
|
(28.6 %)
|
Total revenues
|
1,272,433
|
|
886,442
|
|
128,523
|
|
(30.3 %)
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(12,379)
|
|
(4,372)
|
|
(634)
|
|
(64.7 %)
|
Net revenues
|
1,260,054
|
|
882,070
|
|
127,889
|
|
(30.0 %)
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship manager
|
(382,160)
|
|
(146,662)
|
|
(21,264)
|
|
(61.6 %)
|
Others
|
(349,004)
|
|
(236,484)
|
|
(34,287)
|
|
(32.2 %)
|
Total compensation and
|
(731,164)
|
|
(383,146)
|
|
(55,551)
|
|
(47.6 %)
|
Selling expenses
|
(139,906)
|
|
(142,806)
|
|
(20,705)
|
|
2.1 %
|
General and administrative
|
(148,015)
|
|
(83,952)
|
|
(12,172)
|
|
(43.3 %)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(100,858)
|
|
(19,836)
|
|
(2,876)
|
|
(80.3 %)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(19,644)
|
|
(38,257)
|
|
(5,547)
|
|
94.8 %
|
Government grants
|
11,821
|
|
5,665
|
|
821
|
|
(52.1 %)
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
(1,127,766)
|
|
(662,332)
|
|
(96,030)
|
|
(41.3 %)
|
Income from operations
|
132,288
|
|
219,738
|
|
31,859
|
|
66.1 %
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
14,571
|
|
14,251
|
|
2,066
|
|
(2.2 %)
|
Investment income
|
3,469
|
|
62,240
|
|
9,024
|
|
1,694.2 %
|
Settlement reversal
|
719
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
N.A.
|
Contingent litigation expenses
|
-
|
|
(99,000)
|
|
(14,354)
|
|
N.A.
|
Other expense
|
(2,313)
|
|
(8,507)
|
|
(1,233)
|
|
267.8 %
|
Total other income (expense)
|
16,446
|
|
(31,016)
|
|
(4,497)
|
|
N.A.
|
Income before taxes and
|
148,734
|
|
188,722
|
|
27,362
|
|
26.9 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(35,329)
|
|
(60,530)
|
|
(8,776)
|
|
71.3 %
|
Income from equity in affiliates
|
160,510
|
|
12,331
|
|
1,788
|
|
(92.3 %)
|
Net income
|
273,915
|
|
140,523
|
|
20,374
|
|
(48.7 %)
|
Less: net (loss) income
|
(7,397)
|
|
614
|
|
89
|
|
N.A.
|
Net income attributable to
|
281,312
|
|
139,909
|
|
20,285
|
|
(50.3 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per ADS, basic
|
4.18
|
|
2.01
|
|
0.29
|
|
(51.9 %)
|
Income per ADS, diluted
|
4.16
|
|
2.01
|
|
0.29
|
|
(51.7 %)
|
Margin analysis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
10.5 %
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
|
Net margin
|
21.7 %
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
|
Weighted average ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
67,348,790
|
|
69,593,068
|
|
69,593,068
|
|
|
Diluted
|
67,700,437
|
|
69,611,652
|
|
69,611,652
|
|
|
ADS equivalent outstanding at
|
60,338,054
|
|
62,603,864
|
|
62,603,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Revenues from others:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
1,130,894
|
|
617,636
|
|
89,549
|
|
(45.4 %)
|
Recurring service fees
|
913,700
|
|
768,980
|
|
111,492
|
|
(15.8 %)
|
Performance-based income
|
391,903
|
|
184,048
|
|
26,684
|
|
(53.0 %)
|
Other service fees
|
161,982
|
|
223,441
|
|
32,396
|
|
37.9 %
|
Total revenues from others
|
2,598,479
|
|
1,794,105
|
|
260,121
|
|
(31.0 %)
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
140,522
|
|
63,809
|
|
9,251
|
|
(54.6 %)
|
Recurring service fees
|
1,195,309
|
|
1,145,435
|
|
166,072
|
|
(4.2 %)
|
Performance-based income
|
392,290
|
|
125,528
|
|
18,200
|
|
(68.0 %)
|
Total revenues from funds
|
1,728,121
|
|
1,334,772
|
|
193,523
|
|
(22.8 %)
|
Total revenues
|
4,326,600
|
|
3,128,877
|
|
453,644
|
|
(27.7 %)
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(33,506)
|
|
(28,505)
|
|
(4,133)
|
|
(14.9 %)
|
Net revenues
|
4,293,094
|
|
3,100,372
|
|
449,511
|
|
(27.8 %)
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship manager
|
(920,896)
|
|
(497,147)
|
|
(72,080)
|
|
(46.0 %)
|
Others
|
(1,247,984)
|
|
(944,735)
|
|
(136,974)
|
|
(24.3 %)
|
Total compensation and
|
(2,168,880)
|
|
(1,441,882)
|
|
(209,054)
|
|
(33.5 %)
|
Selling expenses
|
(437,131)
|
|
(349,014)
|
|
(50,602)
|
|
(20.2 %)
|
General and administrative
|
(383,321)
|
|
(235,319)
|
|
(34,118)
|
|
(38.6 %)
|
(Reversal of) Provision for
|
(112,959)
|
|
424
|
|
61
|
|
N.A.
|
Other operating expenses
|
(107,844)
|
|
(115,653)
|
|
(16,768)
|
|
7.2 %
|
Government grants
|
115,939
|
|
129,521
|
|
18,779
|
|
11.7 %
|
Total operating costs and
|
(3,094,196)
|
|
(2,011,923)
|
|
(291,702)
|
|
(35.0 %)
|
Income from operations
|
1,198,898
|
|
1,088,449
|
|
157,809
|
|
(9.2 %)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
71,866
|
|
61,416
|
|
8,904
|
|
(14.5 %)
|
Investment income
|
65,426
|
|
85,554
|
|
12,404
|
|
30.8 %
|
Settlement expenses
|
(19,908)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
N.A.
|
Contingent litigation expenses
|
-
|
|
(99,000)
|
|
(14,354)
|
|
N.A.
|
Other (expense) income
|
(18,240)
|
|
13,130
|
|
1,904
|
|
N.A.
|
Total other income
|
99,144
|
|
61,100
|
|
8,858
|
|
(38.4 %)
|
Income before taxes and
|
1,298,042
|
|
1,149,549
|
|
166,667
|
|
(11.4 %)
|
Income tax expense
|
(293,940)
|
|
(267,108)
|
|
(38,727)
|
|
(9.1 %)
|
Income from equity in affiliates
|
301,979
|
|
89,148
|
|
12,925
|
|
(70.5 %)
|
Net income
|
1,306,081
|
|
971,589
|
|
140,865
|
|
(25.6 %)
|
Less: net loss attributable to
|
(8,050)
|
|
(4,982)
|
|
(722)
|
|
(38.1 %)
|
Net income attributable to
|
1,314,131
|
|
976,571
|
|
141,587
|
|
(25.7 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per ADS, basic
|
19.56
|
|
14.29
|
|
2.07
|
|
(26.9 %)
|
Income per ADS, diluted
|
19.45
|
|
14.28
|
|
2.07
|
|
(26.6 %)
|
Margin analysis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
27.9 %
|
|
35.1 %
|
|
35.1 %
|
|
|
Net margin
|
30.4 %
|
|
31.3 %
|
|
31.3 %
|
|
|
Weighted average ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
67,171,636
|
|
68,332,032
|
|
68,332,032
|
|
|
Diluted
|
67,563,546
|
|
68,396,142
|
|
68,396,142
|
|
|
ADS equivalent outstanding at
|
60,338,054
|
|
62,603,864
|
|
62,603,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Net income
|
273,915
|
|
140,523
|
|
20,374
|
|
(48.7 %)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(14,094)
|
|
(36,494)
|
|
(5,291)
|
|
159.1 %
|
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
|
(243)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income
|
259,578
|
|
104,029
|
|
15,083
|
|
(59.9 %)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
|
(7,366)
|
|
598
|
|
87
|
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
266,944
|
|
103,431
|
|
14,996
|
|
(61.3 %)
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
USD'000
|
|
|
Net income
|
1,306,081
|
|
971,589
|
|
140,865
|
|
(25.6 %)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(60,851)
|
|
137,555
|
|
19,944
|
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income
|
1,245,230
|
|
1,109,144
|
|
160,809
|
|
(10.9 %)
|
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
|
(8,001)
|
|
(4,895)
|
|
(710)
|
|
(38.8 %)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
1,253,231
|
|
1,114,039
|
|
161,519
|
|
(11.1 %)
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplemental Information
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of registered clients
|
411,981
|
|
437,288
|
|
6.1 %
|
Number of relationship managers
|
1,316
|
|
1,276
|
|
(3.0 %)
|
Number of cities in mainland China under
|
84
|
|
75
|
|
(10.7 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
|
Number of active clients
|
17,456
|
|
12,904
|
|
(26.1 %)
|
Transaction value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private equity products
|
3,041
|
|
1,452
|
|
(52.3 %)
|
Private secondary products
|
6,659
|
|
3,362
|
|
(49.5 %)
|
Mutual fund products
|
10,207
|
|
12,183
|
|
19.4 %
|
Other products
|
1,136
|
|
1,003
|
|
(11.7 %)
|
Total transaction value
|
21,043
|
|
18,000
|
|
(14.5 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
|
Number of active clients
|
42,764
|
|
35,877
|
|
(16.1 %)
|
Transaction value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private equity products
|
18,069
|
|
11,037
|
|
(38.9 %)
|
Private secondary products
|
37,776
|
|
13,109
|
|
(65.3 %)
|
Mutual fund products
|
37,169
|
|
43,133
|
|
16.0 %
|
Other products
|
4,189
|
|
3,002
|
|
(28.3 %)
|
Total transaction value
|
97,203
|
|
70,281
|
|
(27.7 %)
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Segment Condensed Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2022
|
|
Wealth
Business
|
|
Asset
Business
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
266,592
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
266,592
|
Recurring service fees
|
195,872
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
195,872
|
Performance-based income
|
13,998
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13,998
|
Other service fees
|
48,245
|
|
-
|
|
12,625
|
|
60,870
|
Total revenues from others
|
524,707
|
|
-
|
|
12,625
|
|
537,332
|
Revenues from funds Gopher manages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
576
|
|
3,339
|
|
-
|
|
3,915
|
Recurring service fees
|
124,040
|
|
154,336
|
|
-
|
|
278,376
|
Performance-based income
|
187
|
|
66,632
|
|
-
|
|
66,819
|
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
|
124,803
|
|
224,307
|
|
-
|
|
349,110
|
Total revenues
|
649,510
|
|
224,307
|
|
12,625
|
|
886,442
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(2,563)
|
|
(1,139)
|
|
(670)
|
|
(4,372)
|
Net revenues
|
646,947
|
|
223,168
|
|
11,955
|
|
882,070
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship managers
|
(137,016)
|
|
(9,646)
|
|
-
|
|
(146,662)
|
Others
|
(152,971)
|
|
(73,585)
|
|
(9,928)
|
|
(236,484)
|
Total compensation and benefits
|
(289,987)
|
|
(83,231)
|
|
(9,928)
|
|
(383,146)
|
Selling expenses
|
(121,259)
|
|
(20,611)
|
|
(936)
|
|
(142,806)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(52,723)
|
|
(22,609)
|
|
(8,620)
|
|
(83,952)
|
Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses
|
249
|
|
1,068
|
|
(21,153)
|
|
(19,836)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(9,344)
|
|
(4,629)
|
|
(24,284)
|
|
(38,257)
|
Government grants
|
5,224
|
|
408
|
|
33
|
|
5,665
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
(467,840)
|
|
(129,604)
|
|
(64,888)
|
|
(662,332)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
179,107
|
|
93,564
|
|
(52,933)
|
|
219,738
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Segment Condensed Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2021
|
|
Wealth
|
|
Asset
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
472,566
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
472,566
|
Recurring service fees
|
214,835
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
214,835
|
Performance-based income
|
42,115
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
42,115
|
Other service fees
|
32,814
|
|
-
|
|
21,482
|
|
54,296
|
Total revenues from others
|
762,330
|
|
-
|
|
21,482
|
|
783,812
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
2,488
|
|
7,398
|
|
-
|
|
9,886
|
Recurring service fees
|
204,919
|
|
141,828
|
|
-
|
|
346,747
|
Performance-based income
|
5,905
|
|
126,083
|
|
-
|
|
131,988
|
Total revenues from funds Gopher
|
213,312
|
|
275,309
|
|
-
|
|
488,621
|
Total revenues
|
975,642
|
|
275,309
|
|
21,482
|
|
1,272,433
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(6,358)
|
|
(1,496)
|
|
(4,525)
|
|
(12,379)
|
Net revenues
|
969,284
|
|
273,813
|
|
16,957
|
|
1,260,054
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship managers
|
(371,788)
|
|
(10,372)
|
|
-
|
|
(382,160)
|
Others
|
(204,386)
|
|
(127,455)
|
|
(17,163)
|
|
(349,004)
|
Total compensation and benefits
|
(576,174)
|
|
(137,827)
|
|
(17,163)
|
|
(731,164)
|
Selling expenses
|
(112,287)
|
|
(19,709)
|
|
(7,910)
|
|
(139,906)
|
General and administrative
|
(103,142)
|
|
(22,247)
|
|
(22,626)
|
|
(148,015)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(2,691)
|
|
(12,574)
|
|
(85,593)
|
|
(100,858)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(2,507)
|
|
(687)
|
|
(16,450)
|
|
(19,644)
|
Government grants
|
11,101
|
|
13
|
|
707
|
|
11,821
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
(785,700)
|
|
(193,031)
|
|
(149,035)
|
|
(1,127,766)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
183,584
|
|
80,782
|
|
(132,078)
|
|
132,288
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Segment Condensed Income Statements
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
|
|
Wealth
|
|
Asset
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
617,636
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
617,636
|
Recurring service fees
|
768,980
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
768,980
|
Performance-based income
|
184,048
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
184,048
|
Other service fees
|
144,101
|
|
-
|
|
79,340
|
|
223,441
|
Total revenues from others
|
1,714,765
|
|
-
|
|
79,340
|
|
1,794,105
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
13,953
|
|
49,856
|
|
-
|
|
63,809
|
Recurring service fees
|
463,314
|
|
682,121
|
|
-
|
|
1,145,435
|
Performance-based income
|
18,407
|
|
107,121
|
|
-
|
|
125,528
|
Total revenues from funds Gopher
|
495,674
|
|
839,098
|
|
-
|
|
1,334,772
|
Total revenues
|
2,210,439
|
|
839,098
|
|
79,340
|
|
3,128,877
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(10,462)
|
|
(4,630)
|
|
(13,413)
|
|
(28,505)
|
Net revenues
|
2,199,977
|
|
834,468
|
|
65,927
|
|
3,100,372
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship managers
|
(460,237)
|
|
(36,910)
|
|
-
|
|
(497,147)
|
Others
|
(619,397)
|
|
(285,101)
|
|
(40,237)
|
|
(944,735)
|
Total compensation and benefits
|
(1,079,634)
|
|
(322,011)
|
|
(40,237)
|
|
(1,441,882)
|
Selling expenses
|
(299,769)
|
|
(41,885)
|
|
(7,360)
|
|
(349,014)
|
General and administrative
|
(153,643)
|
|
(55,872)
|
|
(25,804)
|
|
(235,319)
|
Reversal of (provision for) credit
|
718
|
|
386
|
|
(680)
|
|
424
|
Other operating expenses
|
(15,412)
|
|
(6,369)
|
|
(93,872)
|
|
(115,653)
|
Government grants
|
89,223
|
|
39,120
|
|
1,178
|
|
129,521
|
Total operating costs and
|
(1,458,517)
|
|
(386,631)
|
|
(166,775)
|
|
(2,011,923)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
741,460
|
|
447,837
|
|
(100,848)
|
|
1,088,449
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Segment Condensed Income Statements
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
|
|
Wealth
|
|
Asset
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
1,130,653
|
|
241
|
|
-
|
|
1,130,894
|
Recurring service fees
|
912,506
|
|
1,194
|
|
-
|
|
913,700
|
Performance-based income
|
391,903
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
391,903
|
Other service fees
|
92,352
|
|
1,390
|
|
68,240
|
|
161,982
|
Total revenues from others
|
2,527,414
|
|
2,825
|
|
68,240
|
|
2,598,479
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time commissions
|
50,247
|
|
90,275
|
|
-
|
|
140,522
|
Recurring service fees
|
557,094
|
|
638,215
|
|
-
|
|
1,195,309
|
Performance-based income
|
77,218
|
|
315,072
|
|
-
|
|
392,290
|
Total revenues from funds Gopher
|
684,559
|
|
1,043,562
|
|
-
|
|
1,728,121
|
Total revenues
|
3,211,973
|
|
1,046,387
|
|
68,240
|
|
4,326,600
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(17,076)
|
|
(4,923)
|
|
(11,507)
|
|
(33,506)
|
Net revenues
|
3,194,897
|
|
1,041,464
|
|
56,733
|
|
4,293,094
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship managers
|
(900,921)
|
|
(19,975)
|
|
-
|
|
(920,896)
|
Others
|
(753,368)
|
|
(430,059)
|
|
(64,557)
|
|
(1,247,984)
|
Total compensation and benefits
|
(1,654,289)
|
|
(450,034)
|
|
(64,557)
|
|
(2,168,880)
|
Selling expenses
|
(354,128)
|
|
(55,790)
|
|
(27,213)
|
|
(437,131)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(270,253)
|
|
(70,686)
|
|
(42,382)
|
|
(383,321)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(6,490)
|
|
(13,275)
|
|
(93,194)
|
|
(112,959)
|
Other operating expenses
|
(53,616)
|
|
(4,347)
|
|
(49,881)
|
|
(107,844)
|
Government grants
|
65,368
|
|
37,905
|
|
12,666
|
|
115,939
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
(2,273,408)
|
|
(556,227)
|
|
(264,561)
|
|
(3,094,196)
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
921,489
|
|
485,237
|
|
(207,828)
|
|
1,198,898
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2022
|
|
Wealth
Business
|
|
Asset
Business
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mainland China
|
442,208
|
|
147,301
|
|
12,625
|
|
602,134
|
Hong Kong
|
182,111
|
|
54,976
|
|
-
|
|
237,087
|
Others
|
25,191
|
|
22,030
|
|
-
|
|
47,221
|
Total revenues
|
649,510
|
|
224,307
|
|
12,625
|
|
886,442
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2021
|
|
Wealth
Business
|
|
Asset
Business
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mainland China
|
849,846
|
|
205,797
|
|
21,482
|
|
1,077,125
|
Hong Kong
|
116,154
|
|
57,337
|
|
-
|
|
173,491
|
Others
|
9,642
|
|
12,175
|
|
-
|
|
21,817
|
Total revenues
|
975,642
|
|
275,309
|
|
21,482
|
|
1,272,433
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
|
|
Wealth
Business
|
|
Asset
Business
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mainland China
|
1,548,395
|
|
672,785
|
|
79,340
|
|
2,300,520
|
Hong Kong
|
508,907
|
|
83,029
|
|
-
|
|
591,936
|
Others
|
153,137
|
|
83,284
|
|
-
|
|
236,421
|
Total revenues
|
2,210,439
|
|
839,098
|
|
79,340
|
|
3,128,877
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
|
|
Wealth
Business
|
|
Asset
Business
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mainland China
|
2,479,576
|
|
768,203
|
|
68,240
|
|
3,316,019
|
Hong Kong
|
629,587
|
|
240,136
|
|
-
|
|
869,723
|
Others
|
102,810
|
|
38,048
|
|
-
|
|
140,858
|
Total revenues
|
3,211,973
|
|
1,046,387
|
|
68,240
|
|
4,326,600
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
|
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
281,312
|
|
139,909
|
|
(50.3 %)
|
|
Adjustment for share-based compensation
|
12,435
|
|
12,316
|
|
(1.0 %)
|
|
Add: settlement expense reversal
|
(719)
|
|
-
|
|
N.A.
|
|
Less: tax effect of adjustments
|
3,421
|
|
3,066
|
|
(10.4 %)
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
289,607
|
|
149,159
|
|
(48.5 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
|
22.3 %
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
|
23.0 %
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
|
4.16
|
|
2.01
|
|
(51.7 %)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
4.28
|
|
2.14
|
|
(50.0 %)
|
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
|
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
1,314,131
|
|
976,571
|
|
(25.7 %)
|
|
Adjustment for share-based compensation
|
51,036
|
|
42,300
|
|
(17.1 %)
|
|
Add: settlement expense
|
19,908
|
|
-
|
|
N.A.
|
|
Less: tax effect of adjustments
|
12,374
|
|
10,279
|
|
(16.9 %)
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
1,372,701
|
|
1,008,592
|
|
(26.5 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
|
30.6 %
|
|
31.5 %
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
|
32.0 %
|
|
32.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,
|
19.45
|
|
14.28
|
|
(26.6 %)
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders
|
20.32
|
|
14.75
|
|
(27.4 %)
|
