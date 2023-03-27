Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


10:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.


2:30 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold an embargoed press conference as part of Budget 2023.



Notes for media:

  • Pooled coverage.
  • All participating journalists were required to sign an agreement with the Department of Finance Canada and the process is now closed.

3:50 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a budget photo opportunity.



Third floor foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

4:00 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will present Budget 2023 in the House of Commons.



The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca/house



Note for media:

  • The embargo will be lifted when the Deputy Prime Minister begins speaking in the House of Commons.

 

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en 

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1672.html

