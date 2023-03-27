Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

There were 2,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,150 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
|
|
|
2:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold an embargoed press conference as part of Budget 2023.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
3:50 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a budget photo opportunity.
|
|
|
|
Third floor foyer
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will present Budget 2023 in the House of Commons.
|
|
|
|
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca/house
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
