Jennifer Julien Gaskin Announces New Book "The Exit – Living with Urban Joy"

"The Exit - Living with Urban Joy" book will be available Summer 2023 for purchase on Amazon and the author's website.

Boston, MA, USA - March 27, 2023 - Orator and author, Jennifer J. Gaskin, is a Caribbean American, Black woman creative who delivers her message through direct, strong, and honest oration and writing. Often misunderstood because of her raw and gritty delivery, she has dedicated her next journey to giving a voice to those also walking this path. She aspires to provide a voice for the voiceless and create space and connection for healing. Her book, “The Exit: Living with Urban Joy,” is a direct result. She says, “I aspire to provide a voice for the voiceless and create space and connection for healing.” She believes there is power in creating an opening to understanding by having intentional conversations, leading with love, and sharing culture to enable authentic connection. This was the motivation behind the creation of the Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association (WCACA).

“Writing has served as an outlet of healing and connection for me,” Gaskin says. “I hope others find healing and peace by reading my new book and learning about my journey.” “The Exit,” exemplifies Jennifer’s storytelling skills and takes readers through her life’s trials and triumphs to understand how living with urban joy can make a difference. Gaskin says, “I wrote this book because I was struggling, holding all the trauma and emotions inside. Writing is an outlet for me, and through writing for myself, I realized it could help others. The book is about creating joy in situations that are not conducive to joy. The readers should purchase my book because it is a relatable story about living in a complex society. My book is a memoir, so it is unique because I am.”

The book will launch this June and will be available on Amazon and on the author’s website. Prior to the launch, “The Exit” launch party will be held on June 25, 2023, at The White Room, 138 Green Street, Worcester, MA. Admission is free; however, to attend please RSVP at https://TheExitLaunchParty.evenbrite.com. The author will be on hand to discuss her book and provide autographs for those who request it.

Jennifer J. Gaskin is a Caribbean American, Black woman creator who delivers her message through direct, strong, and honest oration and writing.

Her professional career spans nearly 20 years in the STEM industry, including more than ten years in leadership positions and recognition as a “thought leader” in her chosen field.

Raised in Dorchester, Boston, MA, during the late 80s and 90s and living through the crack epidemic, inner-city violence, and gangs while being bussed to the most affluent town in Massachusetts for an education, brings a unique perspective crafted through complex life experiences to her writing and speaking engagements.

She is a wife, mother, “Mimi,” aunt, and daughter who have used her unique life experiences to drive her inspiring work. As a daughter and granddaughter of the Grenadian revolution, Grenada being the island nation she embraces as home, she aspires to be the voice of the revolution, the revolution of Black people’s liberation, globally.

Carnival Association: to connect the local community through a shared experience of culture and create a shared annual tradition.

She is also one-half of the podcast, Don’t Touch My Podcast, Founder & President of the Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association, and author of the Substack newsletter, Bachannal Business. Black voices matter. Her voice matters. Our collective voices matter.

www.jennifertheauthor.com

IG, FB, LinkedIn: @JenniferTheAuthor

Twitter: @jjgtheauthor

email: jennifer@jenniferjgaskin.com

508.414.1149

