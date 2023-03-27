Submit Release
Government Of Saskatchewan Proud To Support 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championship

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 27, 2023

The 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championship will be held in Moose Jaw on May 28-June 3. This is the first time that the championship will be played in Canada.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support the 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championship," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "The event will deliver widespread economic benefits and bring significant profile to the city and province."

The Government of Saskatchewan, through Tourism Saskatchewan, is contributing $45,000 to the event. An estimated $2.0 million in economic activity is expected.

"Moose Jaw has a renowned reputation when it comes to delivering great hospitality and events that leave visitors with a desire to return again and again," Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod said. "This championship will draw fans who are eager to cheer on the athletes and support their quest for the world title." 

Tickets for the 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Championship will go on sale to the public on March 29 at HockeyCanada.ca.

