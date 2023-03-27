Government Welcomes Fifth Flight of Ukrainians Displaced by War

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 27, 2023

Today More Than 230 Ukrainians Will Arrive in Regina.

A fifth humanitarian flight of displaced Ukrainians will land at the Regina International Airport today as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's efforts to support those impacted by the unnecessary war in Ukraine.

"Nearly 4,000 Ukrainians have chosen to call Saskatchewan home and we will welcome as many more as wish to come," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government will always support Ukraine's right to defend its sovereignty against unjust foreign aggression."

With their arrival, passengers will be set up with temporary support and accommodations to assist with their settlement during this transition. The Government of Saskatchewan will be hosting events for the public and all newcomers where they receive hands-on support for a host of programs and services. The passengers from today's flight are invited and encouraged to participate.

"Over the next few days, the province has setup workshops for all displaced Ukrainian families, to help with the settlement services needed to rebuild their lives here in Saskatchewan," Legislative Secretary for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Terry Dennis said. "Newcomers bring so much to our province. Supporting them through the settlement process is as beneficial for us as it is to each of them as individuals."

One-Stop-Shop Session

To ensure easy access to key programs and services such as Saskatchewan health cards, housing, banking, drivers' licences, and more.

Wa Wa Shriners - 2065 Hamilton St, Regina

March 30 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Resume Writing Workshops

Includes resume writing, job search skills, and one on one support after the workshops.

Regina Work Prep Centre - 2020 Halifax St, Regina

March 31 - 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

April 3 - 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community and Career Fair

Open to the public and brings together representatives from Saskatchewan Housing, Service Canada, settlement agencies and SaskJobs.

Queensbury Convention Centre Grand Ballroom - 1700 Elphinstone St, Regina

April 5 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program Workshop

Learn more about immigrating to Saskatchewan and the program.

Online Event

April 6 - 10 a.m. to noon

Today's flight concludes the work agreed upon in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last August between Premier Scott Moe and representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms. The MOU outlined an agreement between the three parties that five flights bringing displaced Ukrainians to Saskatchewan would be completed by end of March 2023.

