Travel-in-Spirit Offers Glimpses of the Unknown on Spirited Tours

Travel-in-Spirit takes journeys into the known and unknown with noted mystics and healers.
New travel product offers tours of the Seen … and Unseen … in Scotland and Ireland.
Seeking solutions for where to travel in 2023? Focus on the "what," not the "how."”
— Jenniffer Weigel, producer, The Jen Weigel Show
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world was turned upside-down in recent years and we are still trying to find our direction. One way to navigate toward whatever is one’s true north is to ask for direction from unseen sources.
This year Travel-in-Spirit.com hopes to be that source for travelers in search of clarity by offering a one-of-a-kind trip to Scotland and Ireland with famed Long-Island healer, Pat Longo.
A small group of guests will travel to Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin and mystical portals in between while visiting storied castles, inns and landmarks – but with a twist. There will be guides and docents and magical storytellers to spin the yarns and tell the tales that have made these places not-to-be missed destinations for those who want to experience the history of these lands. But traveling with a healer brings new dimensions to the journey – and to the guests who join this small and rarefied group. Time will be spend looking at realms noted for paranormal activity and meeting notable local intuitives along the way.
Pat Longo has been a sought-out healer and teacher for more than 30 years. She discovered and mentored famed mediums such as Teresa Caputo, MaryAnn DiMarco and Kim Russo to name a few. She came to understand her skills slowly and relatively late in life when, at the age of 40 a mentor helped her understand that the heat she was feeling in her hands was a force that needed to be contained, channeled and used. Working with her gifts she learned they were inherited from a long line of gifted intuitives in her family. Today, she helps others tap into their own inborn gifts and also communicate with guides, forces and loved ones trying to reach them.
Pat Longo’s latest book, "The Gifts Beneath Your Anxiety," discusses how to focus and recognize the messages from beyond that need to be heard.
In this Travel-in-Spirit tour, guests will not only have the chance to experience the unseen while exporing the sacred places and portals so pivotal to the landscape and lore of Scotland and Ireland, but also enjoy group sessions in the psychic arts and personal readings during this eight-day journey.
Co-hosting the journey is Jenniffer Weigel, Emmy Award winning journalist, author, and storyteller who has been investigating all things paranormal for over two decades. Her popular podcast, “The Jen Weigel Show,” attracts more than 15,000 downloads per week, and her SPIRITUAL SOCIAL CLUB – which meets both in person, and on Zoom, has connected seekers from around the globe. She has authored four humorous memoirs about spirituality including her most popular, "I’m Spiritual, Dammit!," which has been translated into several languages. Jen has over eight books on Audible, and her latest -- "Intuition is Your Super Power" -- rose to the Audible best seller list in the winter of 2022.
Travel-in-Spirit’s Journey to Scotland, Ireland and Beyond runs Oct. 12-19, 2023. Rates start at $6000 depending on number participants, single supplement on request.
