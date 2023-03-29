Introducing Wishing Well Games: A New Family-Owned Game Company with a Charitable Twist

Wishing Well Games' new card game for all ages: Elimino

A new board game company with 13 and 11-year-old game designers aims to shake up the game market while giving back.

ANACORTES, WA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishing Well Games is excited to announce its launch as a new family-owned game company that focuses on creating easy-to-learn, fun games for all ages. Sister duo Allison (age 13) and Avery (age 11) are the primary game developers behind Wishing Well Games, and they are dedicated to bringing joy to families everywhere.

Wishing Well Games believes in giving back to the community, and each year, the company will donate a portion of its profits to charity. By purchasing a game from Wishing Well Games, customers will not only have a great time with family and friends but will also be contributing to a good cause.

"We're thrilled to be launching Wishing Well Games," says Allison, one of the game designers. "We love playing games as a family, and we want to create games that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age or experience level. And, we want to do our part in making the world a better place by donating to charity."

To that end, the family behind Wishing Well Games is a proud supporter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) and has chosen the foundation as the first beneficiary for donated profits. “We have a very personal connection to cystic fibrosis, and we’re excited to support the CFF,” says Heidi Hanson of Wishing Well Games. “The foundation has helped our family in so many ways, and we hope to donate profits from our first game to help other families in need.”

Wishing Well Games' first game, "Elimino," is a family-friendly card game that is easy to learn and perfect for players of all ages. The game involves racing to eliminate series of cards before your competition. "Elimino" will be launching on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter on April 18, 2023.

For more information about Wishing Well Games and to learn about their upcoming game “Elimino," visit the company's website at www.wishingwellgames.com.