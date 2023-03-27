The Expert CFO Launches Business Opportunity to Teach Others How to Start CFO Firms in California

The Expert CFO of Raleigh, North Carolina is proud to announce they now offer a business opportunity in California where they teach individuals how to start their own successful CFO consulting firms. Just like a franchise opportunity, The Expert CFO provides training, support, and marketing materials to help individual achieve success.

The Expert CFO was founded with the intentions of bringing years of accounting, finance and CFO experience to help individuals start their own successful CFO consulting firms. The support team at The Expert CFO has a combined 100 years of CPA expertise.

Mr. Alford spent the better part of his career working with a few of the Big 4 accounting firms as an external auditor serving clients that ranged in the start-up phase to clients with several billion dollars in revenue. He left public accounting and ran his own successful CFO consulting firm for 5 years and stumbled upon an opportunity to teach a friend how to start their own CFO firm. At that point, Mr. Alford realized his true passion is teaching and helping others start their own CFO firms.

When The Expert CFO was formed, the idea behind it was that we were going to start a firm that would provide individuals with literal step-by-step instructions and support regarding how to start a CFO firm stated Mr. Alford. Alford continued by saying “The traditional accounting firm has historically been one of the best franchise opportunities but times have changed. Businesses need more than just typical bookkeeping and tax return services. Businesses need sound financial advice on how to grow their companies’”

Dallas Alford was asked what makes The Expert CFO different than other consulting franchise opportunities. Alford responded by saying, “We provide top notch training, support and marketing materials and we teach our consultants how they can grow their CFO firm with eight different income streams that are in high demand by their end clients.”

When Alford was asked why The Expert CFO specifically focuses on providing CFO courses in North Carolina, he responded “The landscape has changed in the business world. Historically businesses used traditional CPA firms to do their bookkeeping. Businesses are realizing they need more than just hearing from their advisor a few times a year. They are seeking out consultants that can provide true advisory services. We teach our consultants how to offer such services and be the trusted advisor in their market.”

Alford went out to describe what an ideal individual is that would be a good fit for joining The Expert CFO network of consultants. “An ideal consultant is anyone that has a background in bookkeeping, accounting or maybe even is currently a VP of Finance at a large corporation that has thought of starting their own accounting franchise. We have consultants in our network from all walks of life.”

Dallas Alford concluded by saying “If you are willing to put forth the effort, we have the tools and systems in place to make you successful.”

