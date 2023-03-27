Submit Release
MAV BEAUTY BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF Q4 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

VAUGHAN, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or "the Company") MAV today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023. The call will be hosted by Serge Jureidini, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurel MacKay-Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

DATE:

Friday, March 31, 2023




TIME:

8:30 a.m. EST




DIAL IN NUMBER:

416-764-8650 or 888-664-6383




CONFERENCE ID:

33601540




REPLAY:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(playback code 601540 #) 
Available until midnight (EST) April 14, 2023




WEBCAST:

Available in the News & Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share through product innovation, marketing and expanded distribution, Today, MAV Beauty Brands markets a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, face and body care beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in more than 100 of the world's largest retailers.

