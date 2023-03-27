Cellular and Internet - Based Security Company, CellGate, Is Exhibiting at ISC West - at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from March 28th-31st, 2023

CellGate Will Be Showcasing Their New OmniPoint Wireless Multi-Point Access Control Solution that Does Not Require Data Wires or Control Panels, Thus Can Be Installed Almost Anywhere.

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellGate is exhibiting from Booth 8117 at the upcoming ISC West Security Industry Association show in Las Vegas, and is eager to demonstrate their innovative new wireless multi-point access control solution called OmniPoint. OmniPoint works different than most currently installed access control systems, in that it does not require data wires or control panels. This means there is less hardware for a property to purchase, install and connect via data wires on a property, lowering both the overall system hardware and installation costs when compared to a wired access control solution.

OmniPoint's unique system design, capabilities and use of LoRa technology makes it an ideal access control solution for multi-tenant communities, schools, warehouses, shipping yards, loading docks, regional airports, parking lots, and many other similar properties that have factors that make a wired access control solution cost prohibitive or simply impossible to install.

While OmniPoint can work almost anywhere, it can be the most cost-effective and reliable choice when:

 A property has entry points spread out up to a mile

 Line of site is not always available

 Fenced outdoor areas need to be secured

 There are a minimum of 5 to 100 entrances

CellGate's OmniPoint solution should be especially appealing to ISC West attendees because it also seamlessly integrates with the Company's Watchman line of video telephone entry, access control and visitor management products. Both OmniPoint and Watchman are administered by CellGate's TrueCloud portal and controlled via the CellGate app, making it a Total Property Wireless Access solution. A property can now install both OmniPoint and Watchman, and successfully control access and security for both perimeter vehicle and pedestrian gates -- plus all other communal gates and doors on a property – from a single system.

CellGate Founder & CEO, Noel Gouldin, believes that his Company's Total Property Wireless Access solution is something system integrators have been clamoring for in the marketplace.

"Our combined OmniPoint and Watchman wireless solutions are a game changer because they give system integrators a completely wireless access control solution that secures all communal entrance points on a property," said Gouldin. "Yes, there are wired systems that have similar functionality, but not wireless ones like ours that work so reliably. Our solution reduces both hardware and installation costs; and a wireless solution can be implemented in locations where wired solutions are simply cost prohibitive or cannot work at all due to infrastructure limitations. We are eager to show ISC West attendees how our solutions work, particularly those that have worked with properties that have one or more factors that make a wired access control solution unaffordable."

The ISC West show in Las Vegas, Nevada, runs from March 28th – March 31st at the Venetian.

To learn more about OmniPoint, visit the OmniPoint solution page at http://www.cell-gate.com/omnipoint.

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and the easy-to-use CellGate app, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin Fenstermaker, CellGate, 214-205-6825, erin@erinfenstermaker.com

