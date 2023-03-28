Trust Science Named Top 30 of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 by The Financial Times and Statista

Trust Science named Top 30 of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times and Statista Award winner's badge provided by The Financial Times and Statista Trust Science ® wordmark

Trust Science placed in the top 30 of all companies (all sectors) in the Western Hemisphere, and top 5 in the FinTech, Financial Services and Insurance sector.

We are growing extremely quickly by helping lenders find great borrowers and reducing the risk of lending money to these deserving Invisible Prime people who otherwise get ignored or marginalized.” — Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust Science