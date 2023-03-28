Trust Science Named Top 30 of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 by The Financial Times and Statista

Trust Science named Top 30 of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times and Statista
Trust Science placed in the top 30 of all companies (all sectors) in the Western Hemisphere, and top 5 in the FinTech, Financial Services and Insurance sector.
We are growing extremely quickly by helping lenders find great borrowers and reducing the risk of lending money to these deserving Invisible Prime people who otherwise get ignored or marginalized.”
— Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust Science
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Science®, an AI-powered service to find great borrowers for ethical lenders, proudly announces that it is one of the fastest growing companies in the 20 countries of the entire Western hemisphere, as assessed by The Financial Times and Statista. Trust Science ranked in the Top 30 among all companies (all sectors, sizes, locations) and Top 5 among companies in the FinTech, Financial Services and Insurance sector.
The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas (North, Central, and South America) that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Over 7,000 companies were examined closely out of tens of millions of active companies.
This accolade reinforces Trust Science’s standing as a company that has high growth potential. This recognition validates Trust Science's strategy to develop its proprietary, legally compliant Explainable AI (xAI) to help lenders make accurate consumer credit decisions. Trust Science’s banks and consumer finance customers mitigate risks, automate their lending processes, and drive safe growth.
"This award belongs to my team and to our innovative, highly-regulated lender customers," said Evan Chrapko, CEO of Trust Science. "Together, we are growing extremely quickly by finding great borrowers and then reducing the risk of lending money to these deserving ‘Invisible Prime’ and ‘Hidden Prime’ people who otherwise get ignored or marginalized by the industry’s old and weak methods of assessing creditworthiness."
About Trust Science
Trust Science® delivers its Credit Bureau+™ SaaS to lenders. This award-winning FinTech uncovers Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Prime™ borrowers for banks, credit unions and consumer finance companies. Its mission is To Allow Deserving People to Get What They Deserve.
Superior decisions–which the F.I. industry calls “lift”–go straight to the lender’s bottom line, delivering risk-adjusted ROIs of up to 201x and material increases to ROA, ROC, ROE (Finance), and to AUC, KS & Gini (Statistics). In addition to de-risking lenders’ ability to give loans to deserving applicants who are wrongly scored by conventional means, Trust Science also brings a risk lens to the Marketing function (sourcing leads, pre-qualifying, pre-screening, and direct mailing, all of which can be online or physical.)
Financial Inclusion and economic mobility is delivered to consumers by accurately assessing systemically excluded, thin file, and so-called ‘no hit’ loan applicants. Previously marginalized people now have an onramp into the modern economy, which is a multi-Trillion-dollar global opportunity, if they are approaching a lender that uses Credit Bureau+. Gartner® has cited Trust Science contributions re: Explainable AI (“xAI”) research, Intelligent Applications, Alternative Data, Hype Cycle for Future of Applications and AI, Financial Inclusion, and AI in Banking. Trust Science prioritizes compliance with consumer protection and privacy laws like FCRA, ECOA, PIPEDA & CPRA.
Importantly in these volatile and privacy-challenged times, this platform has productionized Statistical Learning with its scalable MLOps platform, and it also has direct-to-consumer Smart Consent™ technology for gathering consented, permissioned data from loan applicants. The technology and methods harnessed to make all of this possible are now protected by 50+ patents (2 of which have been successfully used in an offensive capacity in the U.S.) and trademarks granted across 19 different countries. Many more patent applications are still pending around the world.
Trust Science was founded and is led by a serial technology commercialization entrepreneur who has delivered over US$1/2 Billion of realized gains to shareholders in his career, and who was added to a list of the Top 50 CEOs in A.I. The company was recently included in the Global Impact 200 alongside 17 other ESG-forward technology companies like Microsoft and Tesla. It was also named to the Top 20 of The Globe and Mail’s list of Top Growing Companies, out of over 4M active companies and to the Financial Times and Statista’s Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. The company acknowledges the very strong, tangible support it has received from the Canadian federal and Alberta provincial governments, as well as Plug and Play Tech Center. Trust Science is preparing to raise funds at the Series B level into one of the business world's most simple cap tables.
Trust Science, Credit Bureau 2.0 and Troo are registered trademarks and One Touch Lending, Lead to Loan, Credit Catch-22, Invisible Prime, Hidden Prime, Smart Consent, Credit Bureau+, Credit Bureau 3.0, Credit Bureau 4.0, Personal Credit Bureau, Personal Data Vault, Six°Score, Auto Six°Score, Auto Bureau, Auto Credit Bureau, Helping Lenders Find Great Borrowers, FCRA-Compliant Insights From Lead to Loan, Lender in the Cloud, and Beyond the Bureau are trademarks of www.TrustScience.com Inc.
About the Financial Times (London)
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About Statista
Statista is one of the world’s leading data and business intelligence platforms, empowering people worldwide to make fact-based decisions. Statista.com is the premier destination for statistics & reports, market, consumer, and company insights, providing direct access to data, analysis and trends on 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources across more than 179 industries. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs around 1,200 people in 12 locations worldwide.
