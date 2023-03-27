Pediatricians Can Have a Major Impact on Treating Kids with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Less than half of pediatricians surveyed were confident in their knowledge of the treatment options for hidradenitis suppurativa and ability to address challenges that these patients face in school.”
— Jennifer L. Hsiao, MD
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic skin disease that can result in severe abscesses, nodules, and the formation of abnormal connections and tunnels underneath the skin. This disease can be very debilitating, causing people to miss significant time from school and work. Most people begin experiencing symptoms between the age of 10 to 21 years old. Although dermatologists typically manage the care of patients with this disease, it is important for pediatricians to be knowledgeable about the symptoms, complications, and overall treatment plan.
In this novel study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Jennifer L. Hsiao, MD and her co-authors conducted a survey of pediatricians to better understand their perspectives and experiences treating children with hidradenitis suppurativa. Less than half of the pediatricians surveyed were confident in their knowledge of the treatment options for hidradenitis suppurative, ability to manage the disease, and ability to address challenges that these patients face in school. Additionally, less than two-thirds of the pediatricians who see patients with hidradenitis suppurativa in their clinics often screen for common associated conditions, such as substance abuse, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease.
More educational resources must be provided to pediatricians so that they can more confidently care for children with this disease. Additionally, it is critical for dermatologists and pediatricians to work together so that all of these children’s needs and concerns are appropriately addressed children get better care.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
