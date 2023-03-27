The Hill Medical Corporation Announces New Breast Imaging Medical Director

Huntington-Hill Breast Center technologist providing 3D mammogram to patient. Reema Munir, MD, Women’s Imaging, Abdominal Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine subspecialized radiologist with The Hill Medical Corporation. Lakshmi C. Tegulapalle, DO, Women’s Imaging subspecialized radiologist with The Hill Medical Corporation.

Subspecialized Physician Leader Oversees Breast Imaging at Four Huntington-Hill Breast Centers and The Jim and Eleanor Randall Breast Centers

I look forward to growing the exceptional breast imaging services for our patients in the San Gabriel Valley.” — Reema Munir, MD, Hill Medical subspecialized radiologist.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hill Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of subspecialized radiologist Dr. Reema Munir as the new medical director of breast imaging. Dr. Munir is filling the role previously held by Hill’s highly regarded, subspecialty radiologist Dr. Lakshmi C. Tegulapalle.

Dr. Tegulapalle is stepping down after 15 years of dedicated service to The Hill Medical Corporation. Under her leadership, breast imaging expanded to five centers and the group cared for a record number of women. Dr. Tegulapalle led the practice through the launch of tomosynthesis (3D mammography) and implementation of artificial intelligence, all while managing the many challenges posed by COVID-19.

The Hill Medical Corporation colleagues expressed their appreciation for Dr. Tegulapalle’s contributions to the organization. "Dr. Tegulapalle has been an invaluable member of our team, and her leadership and expertise have been critical to the success of our subspecialized breast imaging department. We are sad to see her go but understand and respect her decision," said Hill CEO Jessica Montgomery, MBA/HCM, RT (R) (M).

Dr. Tegulapalle expressed her gratitude, “It has been an honor to serve as the medical director of breast imaging at The Hill Medical Corporation, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. I’ve had the privilege to work with so many talented nurses, technologists, and subspecialty radiologists.”

Dr. Munir is a highly accomplished, subspecialized radiologist with extensive experience in breast imaging, with over 12 years of experience in mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and image-guided breast biopsies at Hill. She has also conducted research on breast cancer screening and has presented her findings at numerous conferences and in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Munir attended Stanford University for her bachelor’s degree in biology and received her medical degree from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. She went on to complete both her diagnostic radiology residency and her dual fellowship in abdominal imaging and breast imaging at the University of California, San Francisco.

"I am thrilled to take this next step with The Hill Medical Corporation and am grateful to Dr. Tegulapalle for her leadership through the years,” said Dr. Munir, adding, “I look forward to growing the exceptional breast imaging services for our patients in the San Gabriel Valley.”

As the medical director of breast imaging at The Hill Medical Corporation, Dr. Munir will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the breast imaging program and its breast centers, including the Jim & Eleanor Randall Breast Center and Huntington-Hill Breast Centers. She will lead a team of highly skilled, fellowship-trained radiologists and technologists to provide comprehensive, quality care to patients.

“We are delighted Dr. Munir has accepted this opportunity. I am confident her expertise and leadership will further enhance our breast program and our ability to provide the most advanced, quality care to our patients,” said Hill President Dr. Christopher Hedley, who also shared his thanks to Dr. Tegulapalle for her dedication to the practice and wished her well in her future endeavors.

For more than 50 years The Hill Medical Corporation has served Southern California as a leading multi-specialty, quality-driven private radiology practice. Committed to providing exceptional radiology and interventional radiology care, the practice has 20 fellowship-trained, subspecialized radiologists on staff and reads for Huntington Health, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai. Together they jointly own and operate six breast and imaging centers throughout the San Gabriel Valley, all of which are accredited by the American College of Radiology. Additionally, the practice is a founding member of Strategic Radiology, a nationwide coalition of quality-focused independent, private radiology practices representing more than 1,500 radiologists who share best-practices and provide medical imaging services to more than 275 hospitals and 450 outpatient sites in more than 25 states. For more information, visit www.hillmedical.com.