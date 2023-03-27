Submit Release
Manchester United PLC Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Report Date

Manchester United plc MANU, one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports, today announces that it will report results for the second quarter fiscal 2023 period ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at 7:00 AM EST.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

