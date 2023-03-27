Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Europe 2023 Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the Gold Forum Europe 2023 conference in Zurich, Switzerland. Dan Breeze, Vice President, Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will address conference participants on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:40 a.m. CEST (4:40 a.m. EDT; 2:40 a.m. MDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will not be live streamed but will be available for on-demand streaming from April 12 at 6:00 p.m. CEST (Noon EDT; 10:00 a.m. MDT) and may be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors/Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

