Forian Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue grew 37% year-over-year
Forian exits cannabis industry with sale of BioTrack for $30 million
NEWTOWN, PA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forian Inc. FORA, a provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
"I am proud of the team's fourth quarter results," said Max Wygod, Forian's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging our vast and innovative healthcare information assets together with our expertise in data management and analytics, we have executed on our growth strategy and outperformed our 2022 revenue outlook. Additionally, the steps we are taking to operate in a financially prudent manner have sequentially improved our margin profile and the $30 million of proceeds received from the divestiture of BioTrack provides us with a strong balance sheet. We are underway in refocusing our business to reach our long-term goals and deliver strong results."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Period-
over-
Period
% Change
|2022
|2021
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Total revenues
|$
|7,903,992
|$
|5,749,366
|37
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(3,556,714
|)
|$
|(8,048,790
|)
|56
|%
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|51
|%
|Healthcare Information revenue
|$
|4,969,674
|$
|3,036,357
|64
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$
|(943,934
|)
|$
|(4,506,448
|)
|79
|%
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
Period-
over-
Period
% Change
|
2022
Unaudited
|
2021
Unaudited
|Total revenues
|$
|28,005,857
|$
|16,879,715
|66
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(25,971,971
|)
|$
|(26,551,105
|)
|2
|%
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|10
|%
|Healthcare Information revenue
|$
|16,418,142
|$
|7,138,907
|130
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$
|(9,722,717
|)
|$
|(15,119,219
|)
|36
|%
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational Highlights
Full Year 2023 Outlook
The Company is sharing the following outlook for the year ending December 31, 2023:
The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.
1This release uses non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for the impact of various U.S. GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table entitled "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.
Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast
Forian will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on March 27, 2023 to discuss its financial results with the investment community. To register for the conference call, click here. The webcast will be available live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vfqfw2e. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. To be included on the Company's email distribution list, please sign up at www.forian.com/investors.
About Forian
Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, which may include GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about future financial and operating results, company strategy and intended product offerings and market positioning. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Our 2023 revenue outlook contained in this release is based on current estimates as of today's date. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with operations, strategy and goals, our ability to execute on our strategy and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in Forian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2022, and elsewhere in Forian's filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
|FORIAN INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(UNAUDITED)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,319,898
|$
|18,663,805
|Marketable securities
|17,396,487
|12,399,361
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,547,538
|1,947,540
|Contract assets
|2,252,958
|1,056,891
|Prepaid expenses
|966,809
|1,017,927
|Other assets
|432,338
|900,242
|Total current assets
|26,916,028
|35,985,766
|Property and equipment, net
|2,575,406
|1,531,959
|Intangible assets, net
|6,775,841
|9,051,184
|Goodwill
|9,099,372
|9,099,372
|Right of use assets, net
|636,196
|859,637
|Deposits and other assets
|255,324
|314,443
|Total assets
|$
|46,258,167
|$
|56,842,361
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|575,065
|$
|1,125,067
|Accrued expenses
|4,428,769
|4,068,109
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|265,489
|247,325
|Notes payable
|-
|13,122
|Warrant liability
|4,547
|369,234
|Deferred revenues
|3,078,705
|976,268
|Total current liabilities
|8,352,575
|6,799,125
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|376,569
|611,523
|Convertible notes payable, net of debt issuance costs ($6,000,000 in principal is held by a related party)
|25,106,547
|24,260,448
|Total long-term liabilities
|25,483,116
|24,871,971
|Total liabilities
|33,835,691
|31,671,096
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock; par value $0.001; 5,000,000 Shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|-
|-
|Common Stock; par value $0.001; 95,000,000 Shares authorized; 32,251,326 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 31,773,154 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|32,251
|31,773
|Additional paid-in capital
|71,182,326
|57,959,622
|Accumulated deficit
|(58,792,101
|)
|(32,820,130
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|12,422,476
|25,171,265
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|46,258,167
|$
|56,842,361
|FORIAN INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Information and Software
|$
|7,511,732
|$
|5,290,421
|$
|26,185,945
|$
|14,952,247
|Services
|377,622
|264,128
|1,545,656
|1,122,528
|Other
|14,638
|194,817
|274,256
|804,940
|Total revenues
|7,903,992
|5,749,366
|28,005,857
|16,879,715
|Costs and Expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|1,719,962
|1,688,518
|6,874,315
|4,717,175
|Research and development
|2,478,202
|2,915,797
|12,347,637
|8,975,745
|Sales and marketing
|1,415,525
|1,277,977
|5,870,794
|4,142,190
|General and administrative
|4,910,803
|7,428,286
|20,529,373
|23,464,267
|Separation expenses
|-
|-
|5,611,857
|-
|Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, net
|169,228
|-
|(32,931
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|839,814
|605,179
|2,892,543
|1,986,816
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|1,210,279
|Total costs and expenses
|11,533,534
|13,915,757
|54,093,588
|44,496,472
|Loss From Operations
|(3,629,542
|)
|(8,166,391
|)
|(26,087,731
|)
|(27,616,757
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|21,532
|131,876
|364,687
|878,481
|Interest and investment income
|154,531
|2,208
|267,133
|6,809
|Interest expense
|(213,911
|)
|(221,054
|)
|(873,336
|)
|(322,379
|)
|Foreign currency related (losses) gains
|114,656
|227,082
|381,256
|525,252
|Total other income (expense), net
|76,808
|140,112
|139,740
|1,088,163
|Net loss before income taxes
|(3,552,734
|)
|(8,026,279
|)
|(25,947,991
|)
|(26,528,594
|)
|Income tax expense
|(3,980
|)
|(22,511
|)
|(23,980
|)
|(22,511
|)
|Net Loss
|(3,556,714
|)
|(8,048,790
|)
|(25,971,971
|)
|(26,551,105
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.81
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|32,189,313
|31,642,724
|32,031,096
|29,527,608
|FORIAN INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(25,971,971
|)
|$
|(26,551,105
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,892,543
|1,986,816
|Amortization on right of use asset
|263,232
|223,047
|Gain on sale of assets
|(32,931
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|5,332
|1,778
|Accrued interest on Convertible Notes
|840,767
|280,000
|Realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(265,443
|)
|(4,427
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|250,239
|227,838
|Stock-based compensation expense
|13,310,588
|9,300,443
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(364,687
|)
|(878,481
|)
|Foreign currency related (gains) losses
|(47,226
|)
|(26,563
|)
|Issuance of warrants in connection with transaction expenses
|-
|389,976
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(896,677
|)
|(1,663,929
|)
|Contract assets
|(1,196,067
|)
|(840,062
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(41,977
|)
|(681,884
|)
|Changes in lease liabilities during the period
|(256,581
|)
|(248,561
|)
|Deposits and other assets
|527,023
|(705,735
|)
|Accounts payable
|(529,075
|)
|(204,413
|)
|Accrued expenses
|634,909
|1,649,552
|Deferred revenues
|2,102,437
|496,448
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,775,565
|)
|(17,249,262
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(1,711,455
|)
|(1,443,042
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(55,819,346
|)
|(34,902,392
|)
|Sale of marketable securities
|51,087,663
|34,009,302
|Net cash from sale of businesses
|(17,907
|)
|-
|Cash acquired as part of business combination
|-
|1,310,977
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,461,045
|)
|(1,025,155
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of MOR Class B options
|-
|292,830
|Payments on notes payable and financing arrangements
|(13,122
|)
|(7,679
|)
|Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
|(87,406
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|-
|48,570
|Proceeds from sale of common stock
|-
|11,968,652
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|-
|23,978,670
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(100,528
|)
|36,281,043
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|(6,769
|)
|(8,284
|)
|Net change in cash
|(15,343,907
|)
|17,998,342
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|18,663,805
|665,463
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|3,319,898
|$
|18,663,805
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|724
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|18,444
|$
|-
|Non-cash Investing Activities:
|Non-cash consideration for Helix acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|18,454,784
|FORIAN INC.
|Supplementary Revenue Data
|(UNAUDITED)
|Disaggregated Revenues:
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Healthcare Information
|4,969,674
|3,036,357
|16,418,142
|7,138,907
|Software Subscriptions
|2,542,058
|2,254,064
|9,767,803
|7,813,340
|Services
|377,622
|264,128
|1,545,656
|1,122,528
|Other
|14,638
|194,817
|274,256
|804,940
|Total
|$
|7,903,992
|$
|5,749,366
|$
|28,005,857
|$
|16,879,715
|Reconciliation of Healthcare Information Revenues to Healthcare Revenues:
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Healthcare Information
|4,969,674
|3,036,357
|16,418,142
|7,138,907
|Other Revenue (1)
|14,638
|194,817
|274,256
|804,940
|Subtotal
|4,984,312
|3,231,174
|16,692,398
|7,943,847
|BioTrack Revenue (2)
|2,919,680
|2,518,192
|11,313,459
|8,935,868
|Total
|$
|7,903,992
|$
|5,749,366
|$
|28,005,857
|$
|16,879,715
|(1) Represents revenue from security monitoring and marketing businesses divested in March 2022 and October 2022, respectively.
|(2) Represents operations of Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. ("BioTrack") divested in February 2023. BioTrack is expected to be treated as a discontinued operation in 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, we have provided certain non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure provided herein is earnings before interest, taxes, non-cash and other items ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which should be viewed as supplemental to, and not as an alternative for, net income or loss calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP (referred to below as "net loss").
Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management as an additional measure of our Company's performance for purposes of business decision-making, including developing budgets, managing expenditures and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestitures. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our Company's financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees in order to evaluate our Company's performance. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, particularly those items that are recurring in nature. In order to compensate for those limitations, management also reviews the specific items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in net income, as well as trends in those items.
We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their analysis of our results for reasons similar to the reasons why our management finds it useful and because it helps facilitate investor understanding of decisions made by management in light of the performance metrics used in making those decisions. In addition, as more fully described below, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our Company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different effective income tax rates and tax attributes, different capitalized asset values and/or different forms of employee compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended as a substitute for comparisons based on net loss. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.
The following is an explanation of the items excluded by us from Adjusted EBITDA but included in net loss:
There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are adjusted to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a U.S. GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing U.S. GAAP measures in our public disclosures.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
The following table reconciles the specific items excluded from U.S. GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
|FORIAN INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Information and Software
|$
|7,511,732
|$
|5,290,421
|$
|26,185,945
|$
|14,952,247
|Services
|377,622
|264,128
|1,545,656
|1,122,528
|Other
|14,638
|194,817
|274,256
|804,940
|Total revenues
|$
|7,903,992
|$
|5,749,366
|$
|28,005,857
|$
|16,879,715
|Net loss
|$
|(3,556,714
|)
|$
|(8,048,790
|)
|$
|(25,971,971
|)
|$
|(26,551,105
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|839,814
|605,179
|2,892,543
|1,986,816
|Stock based compensation expense
|1,676,566
|3,054,764
|13,310,588
|9,300,443
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(21,532
|)
|(131,876
|)
|(364,687
|)
|(878,481
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|-
|1,210,279
|Interest and investment income (expense)
|59,380
|218,846
|606,203
|315,570
|Foreign currency related (gains) losses
|(114,656
|)
|(227,082
|)
|(381,256
|)
|(525,252
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of businesses, net
|169,228
|-
|(32,931
|)
|-
|Severance expense
|-
|-
|194,814
|-
|Income tax expense
|3,980
|22,511
|23,980
|22,511
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(943,934
|)
|$
|(4,506,448
|)
|$
|(9,722,717
|)
|$
|(15,119,219
|)