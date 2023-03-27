Submit Release
Regional Management Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Regional Management Corp. RM, a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional Management's website at www.RegionalManagement.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. RM is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name "Regional Finance" online and in branch locations in 19 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

