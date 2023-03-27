CytomX Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Internal focus on next generation therapeutic pipeline including ongoing Phase 1 for CX-904 (EGFRxCD3) and anticipated IND filings for CX-2051 (EpCAM-directed ADC) and CX-801 (Interferon alpha-2b) in the second half of 2023 -



- Bristol Myers Squibb advances Anti-CTLA-4 non-fucosylated Probody®, BMS-986288, from Phase 1 to Phase 2 clinical evaluation as lead, next-generation CTLA-4 program -

- Continued progress in strategic alliances including first clinical candidate milestone in Probody T-Cell Bispecific collaboration with Astellas and initiation of Regeneron and Moderna collaborations -

- CytomX to evaluate future development opportunities for CX-2029 (conditionally activated CD71-directed ADC) and pursue additional strategies for CD71 targeting following AbbVie's decision not to advance the program into additional clinical studies -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX, a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today reported full year 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

"2022 was an important year of transition for CytomX as we proactively restructured our organization to maximize long-term success and value creation. We entered 2023 with considerable momentum across our therapeutic pipeline including our first Probody T-cell bispecific in the clinic and preparing for two new, wholly-owned IND filings anticipated this year. We continue to optimize and leverage our leading Probody platform to create high impact therapeutic candidates with the potential to maximize overall benefit for patients. With our recently announced collaborations with Moderna and Regeneron, we are further extending the reach of our science, broadening our pipeline, and bringing important non-dilutive capital into the company. These accomplishments underscore our leadership in conditionally activated, localized biologic therapies and we look forward to a year of strong execution in 2023 that will also include a reassessment of our CX-2029 and CD71 strategy following AbbVie's decision not to further advance the program," said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Recent Developments

CX-904, T-cell-engaging bispecific (TCB) EGFRxCD3, Phase 1 clinical study ongoing – CX-904 is a conditionally activated TCB designed to target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on cancer cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells within the tumor microenvironment. CX-904 is being evaluated by CytomX in an ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. The first patient was dosed in May 2022 and the dose escalation portion of the study continues to advance and is now in the 3+3 stage having successfully completed initial single patient cohorts. The continued progression of CX-904 is a key priority for the company in 2023 with the primary goal of assessing safety and determining a recommended dose, or doses, for subsequent expansions in select tumor types. This program is partnered with Amgen in a global co-development alliance with CytomX retaining the right to opt into a profit share in the U.S.

Priorities for 2023

CX-904 (EGFRxCD3): Continue patient enrollment and dose escalation in ongoing Phase 1 study

Continue patient enrollment and dose escalation in ongoing Phase 1 study File 2 New INDs (wholly-owned): CX-801 (IFNa2b) and CX-2051 (EpCAM) projected in the second half of 2023

CX-801 (IFNa2b) and CX-2051 (EpCAM) projected in the second half of 2023 CX-2029 (CD71 ADC): Determine next steps for CD71 program, including CX-2029

Determine next steps for CD71 program, including CX-2029 Next-Generation CTLA-4 Program: Continued clinical progress for BMS-986288

Continued clinical progress for BMS-986288 Collaborations: Initiation of R&D activities with our newest collaborators, Regeneron and Moderna, and ongoing activities with Astellas, Amgen and BMS



Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $194 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $305 million as of December 31, 2021 and $194 million as of September 30, 2022. The cash balance at December 31, 2022 includes the $30 million upfront payment received under the Regeneron agreement, but excludes the $35 million cash payment received under the Moderna agreement in the first quarter of 2023.

Total revenue was $53.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $37.3 million in 2021. The increase in revenue was driven by higher estimated percentages of completion for the research and development programs in the company's collaborations with AbbVie, Astellas and Bristol Myers Squibb, partially offset by decreased revenue under the Amgen Agreement driven by a lower estimated percentage of completion for the CX-904 program due to an increase in the projected hours-to-completion.

Research and development expenses decreased by $2.5 million during year ended December 31, 2022, to $111.6 million compared to $114.2 million in 2021. The decrease in research and development expenses was driven by a decrease in clinical trial and lab contract services for CX-2009, CX-072, CX-2029, CX-904 and pre-clinical programs, offset by $5.3 million of restructuring expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 to $42.8 million compared to $39.2 million in 2021 primarily driven by $2.4 million of restructuring expenses and a $1.0 million increase in professional expenses related to new collaboration agreements.

Overall expenses related to the company restructuring announced in July 2022 were $7.7 million consisting primarily of employee-related expenses and severance benefits. The restructuring is substantially complete as of December 31, 2022.

On March 27, 2023, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. filed an amended 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A which included restated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and the quarterly periods for 2020 and 2021. CytomX's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K includes restated interim information for the 2022 quarterly periods. Please refer to the 2021 Form 10-K/A and 2022 Form 10-K for a full description of the restatement and the corresponding financials.

The financial results contained in this press release reflect the restated financial statements in CytomX's most recent SEC filings.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX's goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline comprises five therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies ("TCBs"), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors ("CPIs"). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71. CytomX's clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit https://cytomx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements, including those related to the future potential of partnerships or collaboration agreements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX's or any of its collaborative partners' product candidates, including CX-2029, BMS-986288, CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX's Probody platform technology, CytomX's ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-2029, BMS-986288, and CX-904, and the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, initial and ongoing data availability, investigational new drug applications and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX's novel Probody Platform technology; CytomX's clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the business, research and clinical operations of CytomX or its partners, including the development of preclinical drug candidates due to delays in and disruption of research activities and the development of clinical drug candidates due to delays in or disruption of clinical trials, including impacts on the enrollment of patients in clinical trials or other clinical trial disruptions; the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX's clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX's dependence on the success of CX-2029, BMS-986288, CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051; CytomX's reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company's product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

