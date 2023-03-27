Enthusiast Gaming Announces Year-End 2022 Results

There were 2,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,933 in the last 365 days.
Annual Revenue of $202.8 million, up 21%YOY
Gross profit of $63.5 million, up 68%YOY
Gross margin of 31.3%, up 870 bps YOY
Direct sales of $37.4 million, up 69% YOY
Subscription revenue of $14.5 million, up 54% YOY
LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") EGLXEGLX, an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
"Our 2022 financial and operating results continue to demonstrate that Enthusiast Gaming is on the path to achieving sustained profitability in 2023. The Company achieved record performance in each of its main KPI's, including revenue, gross profit, gross margin, direct sales, and subscriptions, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions that impacted programmatic advertising revenue in the second half of the year, a period in which the Company adopted operational efficiency measures to reduce expenses," commented Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "In addition, as evidenced by the rapid gross margin acceleration, up 870 bps in 2022, we've continued to diversify the business away from commoditized, lower-margin revenue, towards a higher-margin, solution-based mix, focused on bespoke content and brand solutions, subscription- and product-based offerings, and our Pocket Gamer Connects live events series, which set record attendance in 2022."
2022 Financial Highlights
2022 Operational Highlights
Q4 2022 Financial Highlights
Organizational Updates
As previously announced on March 1, 2023, Nick Brien joined Enthusiast Gaming as Chief Executive Officer to lead its global operations. Adrian Montgomery, who had served as CEO of the Company since 2019, moved to Chair of the Board of Directors as part of the Company's previously announced transition plan.
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the year-end 2022 results.
Please call the following numbers to participate:
North America (toll-free): 1-855-239-1101
International: 1-412-317-5231
Conference ID: 10176540
A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors. If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.
All amounts are in Canadian dollars.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As of December 31, 2022 and 2021
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|7,415,516
|$
|22,654,262
|Trade and other receivables
|37,868,107
|33,801,990
|Investments
|125,000
|131,342
|Loans receivable
|50,935
|176,931
|Income tax receivable
|367,092
|356,366
|Prepaid expenses
|2,017,004
|2,145,184
|Total current assets
|47,843,654
|59,266,075
|Non-current
|Property and equipment
|180,621
|247,988
|Right-of-use assets
|2,099,996
|2,885,662
|Investment in associates and joint ventures
|2,450,031
|885,269
|Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
|279,814
|261,922
|Intangible assets
|116,967,438
|129,138,595
|Goodwill
|171,615,991
|195,097,659
|Total assets
|$
|341,437,545
|$
|387,783,170
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|32,823,320
|$
|34,391,221
|Contract liabilities
|5,380,378
|3,890,569
|Income tax payable
|129,485
|114,094
|Current portion of long-term debt
|17,431,625
|2,000,000
|Current portion of deferred payment liability
|2,391,863
|27,244,146
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|872,429
|796,835
|Current portion of other long-term debt
|10,891
|11,121
|Total current liabilities
|59,039,991
|68,447,986
|Non-current
|Long-term debt
|-
|7,681,867
|Long-term portion of deferred payment liability
|1,451,939
|20,794,275
|Long-term lease liabilities
|1,478,438
|2,213,512
|Other long-term debt
|144,844
|136,324
|Deferred tax liability
|24,671,326
|25,740,885
|Total liabilities
|$
|86,786,538
|$
|125,014,849
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|442,781,376
|387,087,948
|Contributed surplus
|30,402,742
|25,485,361
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,629,848
|527,166
|Deficit
|(227,162,959
|)
|(150,332,154
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|254,651,007
|262,768,321
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|341,437,545
|$
|387,783,170
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|For the years ended December, 2022 and 2021
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Revenue
|$
|202,835,921
|$
|167,364,286
|Cost of sales
|139,371,400
|129,589,540
|Gross margin
|63,464,521
|37,774,746
|Operating expenses
|Professional fees
|2,691,148
|3,073,330
|Consulting fees
|5,789,576
|4,591,688
|Advertising and promotion
|2,682,684
|3,047,149
|Office and general
|9,533,291
|6,972,055
|Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs
|3,386,596
|-
|Salaries and wages
|36,493,089
|25,140,326
|Technology support, web development and content
|21,858,408
|10,640,184
|Esports player, team and game expenses
|4,352,150
|5,497,165
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(446,625
|)
|(2,079,774
|)
|Share-based compensation
|7,751,370
|18,918,489
|Amortization and depreciation
|16,707,844
|9,518,471
|Total operating expenses
|110,799,531
|85,319,083
|Other expenses (income)
|Goodwill impairment
|31,281,286
|-
|Transaction costs
|114,853
|1,490,463
|Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures
|(1,241,684
|)
|266,641
|Interest and accretion
|3,620,186
|2,844,956
|Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability
|3,302,824
|-
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|(621,780
|)
|181,707
|Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
|482,282
|-
|Gain on repayment of long-term debt
|-
|(39,502
|)
|Gain on settlement of long-term debt
|-
|(11,991
|)
|Gain on sale of intangible assets
|(4,836,075
|)
|-
|Gain on player buyouts
|(518,581
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of investment
|-
|444,764
|Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
|-
|316,241
|Interest income
|(36,252
|)
|(51,529
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(78,882,069
|)
|(52,986,087
|)
|Income taxes
|Current tax expense
|250,955
|194,222
|Deferred tax recovery
|(2,302,219
|)
|(1,133,687
|)
|Net loss for the year
|(76,830,805
|)
|(52,046,622
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|8,102,682
|481,738
|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
|$
|(68,728,123
|)
|$
|(51,564,884
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|outstanding, basic and diluted
|143,535,305
|121,002,659
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the years ended December, 2022 and 2021
|(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss for the year
|$
|(76,830,805
|)
|$
|(52,046,622
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Goodwill impairment
|31,281,286
|-
|Amortization and depreciation
|16,707,844
|9,518,471
|Share-based compensation
|7,751,370
|18,918,489
|Interest and accretion
|2,334,783
|1,294,774
|Deferred tax recovery
|(2,302,219
|)
|(1,133,687
|)
|Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures
|(1,241,684
|)
|266,641
|Gain on sale of intangible assets
|(4,876,659
|)
|-
|Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability
|3,302,824
|-
|(Gain) loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|(621,780
|)
|181,707
|Foreign exchange gain
|(775,004
|)
|(172,776
|)
|Gain on player buyouts
|(518,581
|)
|-
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable
|(587,769
|)
|-
|Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
|482,282
|-
|Gain on repayment of long-term debt
|-
|(39,502
|)
|Gain on settlement of long-term debt
|-
|(11,991
|)
|Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
|-
|316,241
|Shares for services
|(179,374
|)
|173,567
|Provisions
|479,007
|-
|Change in fair value of investment
|-
|444,764
|Changes in working capital:
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|(3,328,743
|)
|(8,322,247
|)
|Changes in prepaid expenses
|128,180
|(1,599,739
|)
|Changes in loans receivable
|125,995
|37,500
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|944,457
|7,687,368
|Changes in contract liabilities
|1,142,087
|1,284,406
|Changes in income tax
|98,932
|(174,052
|)
|Income tax paid
|(156,784
|)
|(301,975
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(26,640,355
|)
|(23,678,663
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions
|(2,937,520
|)
|(36,222,278
|)
|Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions
|1,748,602
|2,406,356
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
|5,460,959
|-
|Proceeds from player buyouts, net of transaction costs
|518,581
|-
|Repayment of deferred payment liability
|(472,833
|)
|-
|Proceeds from investments
|6,865
|-
|Investment in associates and joint venture
|-
|(125,000
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(11,278
|)
|(3,398
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|4,313,376
|(33,944,320
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares for Offerings, net of transaction costs
|-
|95,146,338
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs
|9,758,128
|10,823,240
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(2,588,238
|)
|(23,773,470
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|289,034
|784,431
|Repayment of vendor-take-back loan
|-
|(6,158,329
|)
|Repayment of other long-term debt
|(12,871
|)
|(5,561
|)
|Lease payments
|(948,040
|)
|(802,013
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,498,013
|76,014,636
|Foreign exchange effect on cash
|590,220
|(61,214
|)
|Net change in cash
|(15,238,746
|)
|18,330,439
|Cash, beginning of year
|22,654,262
|4,323,823
|Cash, end of year
|$
|7,415,516
|$
|22,654,262