Coveo Announces Appointment of Brandon Nussey as Chief Financial Officer and Retirement of Jean Lavigueur

Appointment effective May 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization and merchandising, today announced that Jean Lavigueur plans to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective on May 1, 2023, after a distinguished 17-year career with the Company, and that Brandon Nussey, a seasoned finance and operations executive with extensive SaaS experience, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to succeed him. As part of the succession of the Chief Financial Officer role, Mr. Lavigueur will remain with the Company and transition into a senior advisor role. Among other things, he will remain involved in substantially all matters relating to the Company’s fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, including supporting Mr. Nussey in connection with the 2023 year-end earnings cycle.



Mr. Nussey recently acted as Chief Operating Officer and, previously, Chief Financial Officer of Lightspeed Commerce (TSX and NYSE: LSPD), a global one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world, where he successively led the finance, operations, HR, legal, IT, payment, financial services and integration functions. Prior to joining Lightspeed in 2018, Mr. Nussey served as Chief Financial Officer of D2L Inc., a SaaS-based education technology provider, and as Chief Financial Officer of Descartes Systems Group, a multinational technology company specializing in logistics and supply chain management software and cloud-based services for enterprise customers. Mr. Nussey has extensive SaaS experience, including in the enterprise software segment, and has led multiple transformative and other key initiatives throughout his career, including, most recently, Lightspeed’s initial public offering on the TSX and subsequent dual listing on the NYSE, as well as many of its acquisitions and the integrations thereof. Mr. Nussey’s past experiences, including in public company settings, paired with his intricate knowledge of Coveo’s industry and addressable markets, makes him the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“I am incredibly excited to announce that Brandon Nussey will be joining the Company as CFO on May 1, 2023,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Brandon is a highly respected business executive in the SaaS space. He brings a solid track record of delivering results and meticulously growing large, global SaaS companies. I am confident his significant leadership experience and deep knowledge of our industry and addressable markets will serve Coveo as we continue to work hard to scale the business and deliver value to all of our stakeholders. On a personal level, Brandon’s values are deeply aligned with those of the other members of our executive team and our stakeholders, which makes him a natural addition to our core leadership team. Needless to say, everyone is excited to have him on board.”

Mr. Nussey will succeed to Mr. Lavigueur effective May 1, 2023. Mr. Lavigueur joined Coveo in 2006 and during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, the Company went from a product start-up to an industry leader with more than 725 employees. Mr. Lavigueur was instrumental in the development and execution of Coveo’s strategic plan, including initiating and completing several strategic acquisitions and partnerships and, most recently, an initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“I want to thank Jean from the bottom of my heart for his many years of invaluable service to Coveo as CFO and for the immeasurable impact he has had on the Company, our stakeholders, and all of our employees,” said Mr. Têtu. “Over his years of service, Jean has contributed immensely to the success of Coveo, including the building of world-class finance, procurement, HR, legal and IT functions, a strong balance sheet supported by a responsible financial infrastructure and, more importantly, a team that positions the Company for continued success as he retires. On a more personal note, Jean has been an amazing partner. I am privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last 30 years, including these last 17 years at Coveo. He will be missed by all, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The Chief Financial Officer succession is part of Coveo’s robust, long-term executive succession plan. As previously mentioned, following his retirement as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, Mr. Lavigueur will transition to a senior advisor role to ensure a smooth succession.

