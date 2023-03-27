FLINT announces the appointment of Katrisha Gibson to its Board of Directors and the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrisha (Trisha) Gibson to its Board of Directors and the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report as part of its ongoing commitment to Environment, Social and Governance (“ESG”) matters.



Director Appointment

FLINT is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrisha (Trisha) Gibson to the Board of Directors effective March 27, 2023. “We are delighted to have Trisha join FLINT’s Board of Directors, and the entrepreneurial experience she brings to the team. With her comprehensive knowledge of evaluating strategic growth opportunities, Trisha will be valuable in bringing new corporate perspective and insight to the organization,” said Sean McMaster, Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Gibson will be joining Factor Gas Liquids, Inc. as President in May 2023. From May 2018 to March 2023, Ms. Gibson was employed by AltaGas Ltd. where she held various positions of increasing responsibility within the midstream operations, including Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation. Prior to joining AltaGas, she spent most of her career focused on marketing, operations, and commercial activities at both private and public energy companies. In these organizations, she was instrumental in the delivery of significant EBITDA, the execution of many mergers and acquisitions, the development of global LNG projects and the start-up of a producer-led marketing operation in the United Kingdom. Ms. Gibson attended the University of Calgary, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing.

Sustainability Report

ESG continues to be a key focus area in the everyday operations of FLINT. The 2022 Sustainability Report details the Company’s key metrics and achievements from the 2022 calendar year and outlines the basis for its sustainability strategy and commitments for the future.

“We are pleased to release our inaugural Sustainability Report highlighting the ESG-related activities our organization has executed over the past year. FLINT is committed to being a sustainable and contributing member to the communities in which we live and operate. This Sustainability Report represents our commitments to ESG-related initiatives and the key focus areas that will drive our organization’s sustainability strategy in the coming years. FLINT is committed to further integrating ESG matters into our business strategy to ensure positive outcomes for our employees, clients and stakeholders,” said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

2022 Sustainability Report Highlights:

Total Recordable Incident Frequency, measured as the number of recordable incidents per 200,000 hours worked, was 0.28 for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of 33% from 2021.

Commitment to increasing the percentage of women in senior leadership roles to 30% by 2026.

Commitment to increasing the percentage of women in the workforce to 20% by 2026.

Over $2.6 million spent on Indigenous community initiatives.

Over $10 million spent with Indigenous suppliers.



A copy of the 2022 Sustainability Report is accessible on our website at www.flintcorp.com.

About FLINT

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions to Industrial markets including: Energy, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward.

Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

FLINT Corp.

(587) 318-0997

bcard@flintcorp.com Murray Desrosiers

Interim Chief Financial Officer

FLINT Corp.

(587) 318-0997

mdesrosiers@flintcorp.com

