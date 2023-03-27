MyWay Mobile Storage donates portable storage units to 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge benefitting Special Olympics of MD

Thousands of people braved the chilly waters of Chesapeake Bay at the 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the Maryland State Police
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, U.S.A., March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 4th, MyWay Mobile Storage helped thousands of people brave the chilly waters of Chesapeake Bay at the 27th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the Maryland State Police. For the 14th consecutive year, MyWay Mobile Storage donated four portable storage containers for the event staff’s use for necessary signage, supplies and equipment. MyWay Mobile Storage is the official portable storage provider for Special Olympics of Maryland supporting 8-12 Sporting/Gaming events per Year.
Participants received a commemorative sweatshirt and the opportunity to take a dip in the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay for a minimum donation of $75. The event has become so popular that individuals who raise $10,000 or more reach the Super Plunger status. These Super Plungers jump into the icy waters every hour for 24 hours and are provided hot meals, hot tubs, saunas and entertainment between the plunges. Proceeds of the event went to Special Olympics of Maryland, an organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
As of February 15th, total donations have exceeded their goal of $3.5 Million, totaling $3,521,000!
These donations provide support to 6,102 Special Olympics Maryland athletes across the state that train and compete year-round. SOMD is still accepting donations and they can be made online at plungemd.com. 100% of donations will go to support the sports and leadership programs offered throughout the state.
Like in previous years, SOMD has included the following groups to participate in their own unique smaller plunges on the Thursday and Friday prior to the main event (Maryland Plunge): The Cool Schools Plunge, Police Plunge and Corporate Plunge. The Maryland Plunge included 3,265 Plungers and 363 teams registered. The Cool Schools plunge saw 5,682 high school, middle school, and elementary school plungers, who together raised $680,848.75 for the nearly 8,000 Special Olympics Maryland athletes!
Claire Huston, with Special Olympics of Maryland said, “MyWay Mobile Storage has been a loyal partner for our Polar Bear Plunge event over the past fourteen years. Their units are extremely helpful and convenient for our on-site storage needs and transporting our supplies and equipment from our office to the event site. Their staff is always super friendly, arrives on time, and is willing to do whatever necessary to meet our needs. The storage units always look nice. We are thankful for MyWay's generosity and their support of Special Olympics events in our community.”
