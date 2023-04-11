IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

EGR USA Introduces Creator/Influencer Program for EGR USA Truck Accessories

EGR RollTrac Bed Cover on a Jeep Gladiator

With the push of a button the EGR RollTrac bed cover closes or opens.

Electric and Retractable EGR RollTrac Tonneau

EGR RollTrac electric retractable bed cover on a Ram pickup

Top truck influencers are encouraged to apply to become an EGR creator and receive EGR-branded products free of charge or deeply discounted in price

This is the ideal opportunity for influencers to customize their truck and become associated with a brand that is recognized for the highest quality for OE and the aftermarket.
EGR North America Aftermarket VP of Sales and Marketing
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a global manufacturer of precision-engineered truck accessories including the award-winning electric EGR RollTrac™ bed cover, now offers truck content creators/influencers the opportunity to promote EGR products under the hashtag #EGRUSA in exchange for free or deeply discounted EGR products. The program is directed to influencers in the USA and Canada only and requires installation on the proposed vehicle. Products cannot be resold.

Truck influencers/creators with strong social media presence on the top platforms – Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are encouraged to fill out the online application form located on the EGR USA website. The form asks basic questions such as the applicant’s Following Value and their key metrics, in addition to the year, make, and model of the proposed vehicle and why the applicant feels he or she would make an effective influencer for EGR. Not all applicants will be accepted. Images of the applicant’s truck are required.

EGR USA offers a full line of quality truck accessories including electric and manual EGR RollTrac bed covers, SuperGuard hood guards, Slimline window visors, Premium flares, Baseline flares, body side moldings, cab spoilers, sport bars, and other accessories. Products are manufactured to have an OE-style precision fit and are available for most popular late-model trucks including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, Ram, and Toyota. Not all products are available for every make and model vehicle and product values range from just under $300 for a set of Baseline Fender Flares to close to $3,000 for the EGR Electric RollTrac bed cover for the 2020-2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Mike Timmons, EGR North American Aftermarket Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, “This is the ideal opportunity for influencers to customize their truck and become associated with a brand that is recognized for the highest quality for OE and the aftermarket. Anyone currently creating content that is truck-related with a strong media presence that reflects the high standards of EGR would be a good fit.”

For more information about EGR USA call 800.757.7075 or visit egrusa.com. For more information about the EGR Influencer program, watch this video.

Leslie Allen
Martin & Company
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
EGR Influencer Solicitation Video

About

About EGR Group Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

EGR USA website

