EGR USA Introduces Creator/Influencer Program for EGR USA Truck Accessories
Top truck influencers are encouraged to apply to become an EGR creator and receive EGR-branded products free of charge or deeply discounted in price
This is the ideal opportunity for influencers to customize their truck and become associated with a brand that is recognized for the highest quality for OE and the aftermarket.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a global manufacturer of precision-engineered truck accessories including the award-winning electric EGR RollTrac™ bed cover, now offers truck content creators/influencers the opportunity to promote EGR products under the hashtag #EGRUSA in exchange for free or deeply discounted EGR products. The program is directed to influencers in the USA and Canada only and requires installation on the proposed vehicle. Products cannot be resold.
— EGR North America Aftermarket VP of Sales and Marketing
Truck influencers/creators with strong social media presence on the top platforms – Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are encouraged to fill out the online application form located on the EGR USA website. The form asks basic questions such as the applicant’s Following Value and their key metrics, in addition to the year, make, and model of the proposed vehicle and why the applicant feels he or she would make an effective influencer for EGR. Not all applicants will be accepted. Images of the applicant’s truck are required.
EGR USA offers a full line of quality truck accessories including electric and manual EGR RollTrac bed covers, SuperGuard hood guards, Slimline window visors, Premium flares, Baseline flares, body side moldings, cab spoilers, sport bars, and other accessories. Products are manufactured to have an OE-style precision fit and are available for most popular late-model trucks including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Jeep, Nissan, Ram, and Toyota. Not all products are available for every make and model vehicle and product values range from just under $300 for a set of Baseline Fender Flares to close to $3,000 for the EGR Electric RollTrac bed cover for the 2020-2023 Jeep Gladiator.
Mike Timmons, EGR North American Aftermarket Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, “This is the ideal opportunity for influencers to customize their truck and become associated with a brand that is recognized for the highest quality for OE and the aftermarket. Anyone currently creating content that is truck-related with a strong media presence that reflects the high standards of EGR would be a good fit.”
For more information about EGR USA call 800.757.7075 or visit egrusa.com. For more information about the EGR Influencer program, watch this video.
Leslie Allen
Martin & Company
+1 615-429-7965
leslie.allen@martincoadvertising.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
EGR Influencer Solicitation Video