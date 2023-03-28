Entrex announces the Entrex Carbon Market merger and operations with public company

Entrex Holding Company today announced the Entrex Carbon Market, a majority owned subsidiary, operations and merger agreement with the public company (OTC:RGLG)
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Holding Company today announced, the Entrex Carbon Market, a majority owned subsidiary, operations and merger agreement with the public company (OTC:RGLG).
Pursuant to the OTC filings “…the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Entrex Carbon Market, LLC (“Entrex”) as a wholly owned subsidiary pursuant to a share exchange agreement, Entrex began operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.” (filing)
In an effort to further mature it’s OTC listing to a fulling reporting company status the filing continues: “as demonstrated by its sales activity showing revenue for each of the forgoing periods of $6,712,917, $24,585,465 and $55,912,837, respectively”. And continues: assets on the “Balance Sheets that total $106,771,597, 169,240,548 and $186,202,378 for the periods ending August 31, 2022, November 30, 2022 and February 28, 2023, respectively.”
“We are excited to move the Entrex Carbon Market forward within the RGLG public structure” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Holding Company; previously the majority shareholder of the Entrex Carbon Market. “This launches their public company initiatives and, although only the beginning of the journey, provides the foundation to maximize our investor’s shareholder interests.”
Tom Harblin, Executive Vice President of Sales for the Entrex Carbon Market adds: “Gaining corporate credibility in the public markets adds to our origination and launch of the first tradable CO-SETT security for the public company audience. The CO-SETT (The carbon offset dividend producing asset) is the first tradable carbon offset asset which offers companies the ability of moving carbon offsets from an expense to a carbon offset dividend producing asset on their balance sheet.”
Harblin continues: “The CO-SETT accounting treatment and benefits have initiated tremendous activity from the 10,000 public companies who look to maximize their portion of the $200 billion in lost shareholder value from their carbon offset expense – the Entrex CO-SETT allows them to gain their shareholder value back -- while maintaining their focus on carbon neutrality”.
About Entrex:
Entrex Holding Company, LLC (EHCo, LLC) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity. Entrex Carbon Market, LLC previously a majority-owned subsidiary of Entrex Holding Company and has merged pursuant to agreement into OTC:RGLG.
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659 email us here
One Minute Entrex Carbon Market Introduction
