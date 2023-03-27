The Inner Circle Acknowledges Laura Barnes as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the medical field.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Barnes is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Barnes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science with a minor in Chemistry from California Polytechnic State University in 2001. She completed a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Ross University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2005 and completed a general rotating internship in small animal medicine and surgery at the University of Saskatchewan Western College of Veterinary Medicine. She finished an internship in ophthalmology and a residency in comparative veterinary ophthalmology at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Barnes is a board-certified member of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology and has been a veterinarian for nearly two decades. Dr. Barnes asserted that she felt a calling to veterinary healthcare, and knew that's where she belonged.

Dr. Barnes works at Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital in Austin Texas and joined their practice in 2010. According to the doctor, she enjoys the difficulties and challenges of cataract surgery as well as eyelid and corneal surgery. Dr. Barnes is certified to treat multiple ocular abnormalities in dogs and cats including trauma, corneal ulcers, corneal lacerations, corneal foreign bodies, glaucoma, removal of cataracts (cataract surgery with lens replacement), repair of corneal perforations, treatment of feline herpes virus, as well as eyelid and eyelash abnormalities. She works closely with other specialists (internal medicine, neurology, emergency and critical care oncology, and surgery) in the hospital to provide the best care for patients and to make sure they have the best quality care possible. She notes that she enjoys helping her clients understand their animal's ocular disease and treatment options.

Dr. Barnes is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists. According to Dr. Barnes, ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. A veterinary ophthalmologist is a veterinarian who specializes exclusively in treating eye disorders in animals. Her areas of research include photodynamic therapy for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma in horses.

According to Dr. Barnes, she is the highest educated person in her family. She is known for taking her time with the animals she treats, being very thorough, and explaining everything in detail to the pet owners.

In her spare time, Dr. Barnes enjoys riding her mountain or road bike, photography, cross-fit, building Legos, hiking, weightlifting, yoga, Pilates, and spending time with her dog named Molly.

