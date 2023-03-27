L3Harris to Assist in Development of Modular Open Systems for US Army Ground Vehicles

Highlights:

Accelerates future technology integration for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Combat Vehicles

Delivers cutting-edge technology to the warfighter

Furthers the evolution of how the U.S. Army implements open-systems standards

L3Harris Technologies LHX announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to collaborate on the implementation of the Army's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for its ground combat vehicles.

The Department of Defense's MOSA strategy aims to shorten development timelines, reduce costs, and ensure warfighters are mission ready across land, air and sea. As an industry collaborator, L3Harris will advise on an open-systems direction that will reduce risk, optimize architecture design, and demonstrate and validate the technical feasibility of mission systems to enable rapid upgrades of future technology.

"Our multi-domain, open-systems expertise and ground vehicle investment expands our position within the market," said Hugh McFadden, Director, Strategy and Product Development, L3Harris. "As a result, we're providing cutting-edge technology and increasing the speed of its implementation to the U.S. Army's Next-Generation Combat Vehicles."

The CRADA signed with the Army's DEVCOM GVSC enables data sharing and collaboration with the U.S. Army's science and technology efforts. It also assists in future industry adherence to MOSA standards.

L3Harris already contributes open-systems expertise and advanced mission systems for next-generation ground combat vehicles and will pursue additional opportunities to support DEVCOM GVSC. Integrating this expertise into ground combat vehicles will help the Army reach its modernization priorities while saving valuable time and resources.

About L3Harris Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

