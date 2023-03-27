Cognigy and Foundever™ Create Partnership to Offer Best-in-Class Conversational AI Solutions for Contact Centers

Cognigy.AI Becomes Part of the Foundever Conversational AI Suite for Automated, AI-based Customer Service

Cognigy, a Conversational AI market leader, and Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced a new partnership aimed at delivering next-generation customer experience. The partnership combines Cognigy's Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, with 30+ years' experience from Foundever in delivering impactful CX solutions that create end-to-end conversational solutions which accelerate the digital transformation of the contact center. Together, Cognigy and Foundever will offer brands truly personalized customer journeys that result in superior customer experience with reduced operating costs and a rapid return on investment.

"Today, Foundever is the preferred partner for more than 750 of the world's leading and digital-first brands," said Mariana Diniz Lauar, VP, global head of digital solutions at Foundever. "Partnering with Cognigy gives us the ability to harness the power of the most impressive Conversational AI platform on the market. It enables us to work more efficiently and provide chatbot and voicebot experiences that are more accurate, consistent and scalable. This, in turn, helps us improve customer experience while addressing key contact center efficiency drivers with immediacy and effectiveness to reduce call volume, average handling time and costs."

Foundever delivers innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise, which are designed to support operational needs and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter. With a team of experts specializing in the design, implementation and management of conversational AI, this hands-on experience results in a truly end-to-end solution, allowing brands to maximize the benefits of the state-of-the-art technology provided by Cognigy and ensure they see better results and more accurate, effective and human-like chatbots and voicebots.

"We are thrilled to join in partnership with the Foundever family and integrate our Conversational AI technology into their suite of customer service solutions," said Hardy Myers, SVP of business development and strategy at Cognigy. "Our partnership will enable businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences, increase operational efficiency, and drive revenue growth through the power of Conversational AI."

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat.

Cognigy offers its customers a broad network of skilled local and global implementation and IT system partners with relevant industry and subject specializations. Find a qualified partner on the Cognigy partner network page.

To learn more about Foundever, visit www.foundever.com.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we're the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world's leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

