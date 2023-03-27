The Fruit Company® Expands Tourism Operations with Acquisition of Mount Hood Railroad

The renowned gourmet gifting company is quickly becoming a top tourism destination in the Pacific Northwest.

Hood River, OR March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Fruit Company®, renowned for its orchard-fresh gourmet gifts sold nationwide, has announced its official acquisition of the Mount Hood Railroad, the iconic tourist attraction offering scenic tours of the beautiful Hood River Valley and Mount Hood region of Oregon.

Finalized in the winter of 2021, the purchase of the Mount Hood Railroad is a strategic move for The Fruit Company®, which has been expanding its tourism operations and offerings in recent years. With the acquisition, the company will bolster its lineup of unique, family-friendly adventures in addition to its exceptional gourmet fruit products.

The Mount Hood Railroad is a beloved local attraction that has been operating since 1906, providing visitors with stunning views of the region's natural beauty. The train offers a variety of experiences, from private group events to seasonal outings and special events such as Christmas and Easter train excursions. The Fruit Company plans to maintain and enhance these offerings while exploring new ways to make the Mount Hood Railroad a must-ride attraction.

"We’re thrilled to add the Mount Hood Railroad to The Fruit Company family," said Scott Webster, CEO of The Fruit Company. "This acquisition is a natural fit for our company, as we are committed to providing customers with unforgettable experiences as we show off this beautiful part of the Pacific Northwest. We look forward to preserving the history and traditions of the Mount Hood Railroad while introducing innovations and ideas to make it even better."

The Fruit Company has been a primary stakeholder and manager of the railroad since late 2022 and will be upgrading operations for the 2023 tourism season. The company will be improving the train's offerings, focusing on enhancing the customer experience while highlighting the region's unique history and natural beauty.

This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for The Fruit Company® and the Mount Hood Railroad. Customers can look forward to many exceptional experiences, such as peak-season fruit and gourmet gifts at The Fruit Company®, thrilling railbike adventures, orchard and factory tours, e-bike rentals or riding the historic train to The Fruit Company’s Historic 1930’s Fruit Factory.

The new riding season will kick off on April 8, 2023, with the special Easter Train event and continue with different offerings through the end of the year. Guests can book their tickets online or by calling the Mount Hood Railroad box office.

About The Fruit Company®

Since 1999, The Fruit Company® has been delivering happiness nationwide in the form of orchard-fresh gourmet gifts. Headquartered in the shadow of Mount Hood in the scenic Columbia River George, The Fruit Company has a well-built reputation for excellent products, superior service, and deep sustainability. For more information, please visit www.thefruitcompany.com.

About the Mount Hood Railroad

Built in 1906, The Mount Hood Railroad is an iconic, family-friendly scenic railway in beautiful Hood River, Oregon. Recently acquired by The Fruit Company®, it continues to provide memorable tours, including scenic train rides, railbike adventures and specialty excursions through stunning forests, rushing rivers, and fruit-filled orchards. The railway has been committed to preserving the heritage of rail travel and providing exceptional customer service. The Mount Hood Railroad is a must-visit destination for train enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers of all ages. To learn more about our offerings, please visit www.mthoodrailroad.com.

