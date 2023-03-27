National Press Club Statement On Attacks Against Indian Journalist in Washington

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the attack Saturday against Indian journalist Lalit K. Jha of the Press Trust of India, as he was covering a protest at the Indian Embassy on Saturday.

"We are dismayed that Lalit, a senior correspondent for PTI was harassed, abused and eventually struck in the side of the head by a stick swung by Khalistan protestors outside the Indian Embassy. By all reports the Secret Service did a great job, stepping in and warning the protestors and calling for more officers to secure the perimeter so journalists including Lalit could continue to report safely. In recent days, there have been similar protests at Indian consulates in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Bundles of stout sticks are brought in and used to threaten and intimidate journalists and others during the protests. Journalism is a dangerous business and without some quick work by the Secret Service, Lalit might have been more seriously injured.

We urge those who protest around Embassies and Consulates to follow the U.S. laws related to Press Freedom at all times and we commend the Secret Service and local police for acting quickly to ensure the safety of Lalit and other reporters working there.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With nearly 3,000 members the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journaliats with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

