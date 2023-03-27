Harpoon Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

There were 2,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,790 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- HPN217 (BCMA) and HPN328 (DLL3) enrollment on track, with data updates and selection of recommended Phase 2 doses for both active clinical programs planned in 2023
Completion of $25 million preferred equity financing provides sufficient cash to fund operations into the second half of 2024, beyond key data milestones
Five posters on multiple programs to be presented at AACR 2023 in April
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel T cell engagers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.
“Harpoon is well positioned to reach 2023 key milestones on our HPN217 and HPN328 clinical studies with a solid balance sheet extending the cash runway into the second half of 2024,” said Julie Eastland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “Our leadership team remains focused on advancing our clinical pipeline and we anticipate sharing Phase 1 data from our two clinical programs in the second half of 2023.”
Corporate Update / Recent and Upcoming Highlights
Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) Platform
HPN217 (BCMA) Phase 1 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma
HPN328 (DLL3) Phase 1/2 trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine cancers
ProTriTAC™
HPN601 (EpCAM)
Two new candidates for IND-enabling studies from the ProTriTAC platform have been identified against the targets trophoblast cell surface antigen 2,(TROP2) and Integrin-β6 (ITGB6).
TriTAC-XR®
The proprietary TriTAC-XR extended-release T cell engager platform is designed to minimize on-target CRS, a characteristic of many T cell engagers that can lead to dose limiting toxicities and reduce the efficacy of these potent anti-tumor drugs.
AACR 2023 – Five Preclinical Posters to be Presented:
Corporate Update
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “look forward,” “plan,” “potential,” “to be,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the development and advancement of, and milestones concerning, Harpoon Therapeutics’ platforms and product candidates, including timing, scope, design and interim results of clinical trials, the safety and tolerability profile of product candidates, expectations concerning the ability to make regulatory submissions and the timing thereof; cash sufficiency forecast, including ability to extend cash runway as a result of the restructuring and financing activities; progress and plans for partnerships, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends may not be predictive of future data or results, may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, the timing and results of unexpected litigation or other disputes, the ability to realize the expected benefits from the restructuring, and the sufficiency of Harpoon Therapeutics’ cash resources. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in Harpoon Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and future filings by Harpoon Therapeutics. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|Collaboration and license revenue
|$
|4,089
|$
|4,325
|$
|31,915
|$
|23,654
|Total revenue
|4,089
|4,325
|31,915
|23,654
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|18,947
|20,664
|81,393
|72,124
|General and administrative
|3,854
|5,202
|18,847
|18,327
|Litigation settlement
|—
|—
|—
|49,954
|Total operating expenses
|22,801
|25,866
|100,240
|140,405
|Loss from operations
|(18,712
|)
|(21,541
|)
|(68,325
|)
|(116,751
|)
|Interest income
|342
|36
|776
|240
|Other expense
|(50
|)
|(46
|)
|(182
|)
|(210
|)
|Net loss
|(18,420
|)
|(21,551
|)
|(67,731
|)
|(116,721
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|
Net unrealized loss on marketable securities
|25
|(47
|)
|44
|(50
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(18,395
|)
|$
|(21,598
|)
|$
|(67,687
|)
|$
|(116,771
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.55
|)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(2.04
|)
|$
|(3.62
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|33,683,363
|32,704,000
|33,167,435
|32,274,362
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
|As of December 31,
|2022
|2021
|
(in thousands)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|$
|53,112
|$
|136,620
|Total assets
|$
|73,729
|$
|155,452
|Total liabilities
|$
|68,330
|$
|97,382
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|5,399
|$
|58,070