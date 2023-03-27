Alpine Income Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- WINTER PARK, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

