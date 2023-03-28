There were 2,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,829 in the last 365 days.
Early Diagnosis and Prompt Access to Test Results Leads to Better Disease Management
News Provided By
MCPR, LLC
March 28, 2023, 13:30 GMT
Dr. Robert Segal, Cardiologist and Co-Founder of LabFinder
Patients Want Results Quickly; LabFinder’s Dr. Robert Segal Offers Tips on the Benefits of Early Detection with Speedier Test Results
Early diagnosis and prompt access to test results also offer cost benefits to both patients and the health care system in general through reduced hospitalizations and improved disease management.”
— Dr. Robert Segal
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The earlier that [diseases, especially serious disorders] are [tested and] diagnosed, the sooner people and their families can receive information, care, and support,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (http://bitly.ws/BESY). In their online article, CDC representatives were referring specifically to the diagnosis of various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, but Robert Segal MD, co-founder and CEO of LabFinder, says the same advantages hold true in cases of other diseases as well, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders.
“In fact, numerous studies have shown patients seek information about their condition as quickly as possible even though testing results may suggest presence of a potentially dire condition or the data may not at first be fully understandable,” says Dr. Segal, a renowned cardiologist.
Patients want faster lab and radiology results
Knowledge of what patients want – and need – when their doctors refer them for testing led Dr. Segal to develop LabFinder, an online scheduling platform for all patient laboratory and radiology appointments. The system connects patients, doctors, and lab and radiology centers for a seamless medical experience; offers timely test scheduling; and serves as one central repository for users’ testing results. Most importantly, test results are released simultaneously to patient and clinician and are often available in as little as 24 hours.
Dr. Segal points to an article published in a 2020 issue of The Lancet (http://bitly.ws/BEqr) indicating that “people diagnosed earlier with cancer [for example] are not only more likely to survive, but importantly also to have better experiences of care, lower treatment morbidity, and improved quality of life compared with those diagnosed late.”
Meanwhile, a survey of 446 patients, reported in the journal BMC Health Services Research (http://bitly.ws/BEs5), shows 92 percent of respondents “preferred a diagnosis of dementia to be disclosed as soon as possible.” Additionally, a majority of them “preferred disclosure to occur as soon as possible if their spouse or partner was diagnosed with dementia (88%). There was strong correlation between preferences for self and preferences for spouse (0.91).” According to the CDC (http://bitly.ws/BESY), “nearly 90 percent of Americans say that if they were exhibiting confusion and memory loss, they would want to know [whether] the cause of the symptoms was Alzheimer’s disease.”
Why early diagnosis matters
“Early diagnosis and prompt access to test results also offer cost benefits to both patients and the health care system in general through reduced hospitalizations and improved disease management,” Dr. Segal states. He concurs with the CDC that “early diagnosis may prevent unwise choices which might otherwise be made in ignorance and in haste. The [patient] himself or with family can [then make] the right decision on how to proceed with treatment. The patient also is able to plan for legal and financial commitments beforehand.”
Dr. Segal notes that “increasing patients’ access to their data leads to better patient-centered medical care, greater patient involvement in medical decision-making, patient-clinician relationships.”
Federal government statistics (http://bitly.ws/BEXm) indicate14 billion laboratory tests are ordered each year, with approximately 70 percent of all medical decisions made on the basis of testing results, Dr. Segal says. Choosing Wisely (http://bitly.ws/BESx) is the name of a promotional campaign launched by the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation to encourage physicians to assist patients in selecting care and lab tests that are not duplicative, deemed appropriate and necessary, supported by evidence, and not likely to cause harm.
In a 2021 Harvard Health blog (http://bitly.ws/BF4J), senior faculty editor Robert H. Shmerling MD writes, “many health conditions go away of their own. In such cases, early testing may amount to wasted effort, time, and medical cost. Some testing is invasive and has a significant risk of complications. And minor abnormalities may lead to more testing. There’s also the anxiety of waiting for results or learning you have an abnormality of uncertain importance that requires additional evaluation.” Sometimes the “’cure’ is simply the passage of time,” Dr. Shmerling suggests.
Dr. Segal agrees, in part, but adds that the rapid growth of digital patient portals like LabFinder and a recent federal law requiring providers to give patients direct, free, and secure access to all information in their electronic medical records have markedly cut patient wait times for testing results and reduced overall anxiousness and anxiety. The increasing applications of artificial intelligence and other technologies are also enhancing physicians’ accuracy in interpreting testing results, studies indicate (http://bitly.ws/BGZ5).
For patients who are referred for testing, Dr. Segal offers these tips:
• Do not be afraid to question your physician about the purpose of the test. Ask what it is intended to show and what it involves.
• Use “eHealth” software like LabFinder to find the nearest laboratory – independent or hospital-based – with a top-rated reputation for conducting safe and effective tests.
• If necessary, do a bit of cost comparisons to find a laboratory most suited to your budget, especially if your tests are not covered by health insurance. Digital patient portals can help you “shop around.”
• When making a test appointment, determine how quickly results will be released and made accessible to you.
About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com.
